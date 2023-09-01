Can You Use A Candy Thermometer To Check Meat Temperature?

One thing candy and meat have in common is that they require thermometers to make sure they're cooked to perfection. While it's possible to prepare meat and make candy without using thermometers, these tools ensure an accurate temperature reading so your finished dish turns out the way it should. (Nobody wants to end up with undercooked chicken or burnt caramel.) If you already own a candy thermometer, you may have wondered if it's okay to use that tool to check meat temperature — or vice-versa with a meat thermometer and candy. The answer? Don't do it.

While many thermometers may look and act similarly, they're not all made the same. Meat thermometers and candy thermometers each have quirks and are crafted for specific uses. It's important to use these tools for their intended purposes, or you may end up getting a misread on your food's temperature or even breaking the thermometer.