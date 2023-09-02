The Makeshift Cooking Twine Hack Perfect For Meat Lovers

Ask any professional, and they'll likely tell you that butcher's twine is an essential tool in any kitchen. However, it often gets overlooked, or worse, it can be a pain to work with. After all, trussing meat correctly does take some practice. But one trick floating around the internet can help you sidestep messing with the cotton string altogether. Even better, you may already have what's needed in your fridge — bacon.

Those tasty pork strips aren't just an excellent ingredient. They also make a fantastic replacement for stubborn twine. The best part is the fact that bacon doesn't have to be removed from the meat after cooking. Using bacon to wrap and tie meats is part of a long-honored tradition known as barding, which brings fat to the cooking process and helps to keep the meat moist. Moreover, many people are happy to keep bacon around to eat, anyway. So, this technique is sure to be a win-win.