The Genius Counting Hack For Accurately Measuring Olive Oil
Cooking with olive oil usually involves busting out the measuring spoons to make sure the right amount of oil goes into the pan. If you don't have any measuring implements on hand and feel confident in your estimation abilities, you can always eyeball the amount. However, this method is imprecise at best and can lead to you accidentally drowning your dish in oil (or putting too little and burning the results). Never fear: if you store your oil in a cruet (one of those dispensers with the silver spout at the top), there's an easy olive oil trick to measuring out the right amount every time, no measuring utensils needed. A standard cruet will pour olive oil at a rate of one tablespoon every six seconds.
You can use this counting method and a bit of math to measure any amount of olive oil, from a cup (96 seconds) to a teaspoon (2 seconds).
Counting liquid by the second
Skeptical that measuring via counting really works? The kitchen isn't the only place where this method is tried-and-true. You may have seen the same technique used at your local bar, especially ones that are busy and where the bartenders need to hustle to fill orders.
Rather than using a shot glass or jigger, bartenders put spouts called "speed pourers" in their bottles of alcohol and count while pouring to measure out perfect shots every time. This way, they don't have to waste time finding, using, and washing extra equipment.
A "four count" pour is the standard; each second, the spout pours out about 1/2 an ounce of liquor, resulting in a two-ounce pour for each drink. As with the olive oil, some quick math can help determine exactly how many seconds needed to pour any amount of liquid out, from 1/2 an ounce to doubles.
Another tip for quick olive oil measuring
If you're looking for another way to portion out olive oil in a pinch without a measuring tool, the freezer method takes more effort to set up but can save plenty of time in the long run. Use an ice cube tray (silicone works best) and fill each of the wells with olive oil. Then, simply place the tray in the freezer.
When you're ready to cook, you can pop out a cube and melt it directly in the hot pan. Each ice cube in standard ice cube trays is equivalent to an ounce, or about two tablespoons.
This method also works well if you have leftover herbs you need to use up but don't know what to do with them. Sprinkle some herbs in each of the wells, and you'll have a delicious infused olive oil ready for your upcoming cooking endeavors.