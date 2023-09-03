The Genius Counting Hack For Accurately Measuring Olive Oil

Cooking with olive oil usually involves busting out the measuring spoons to make sure the right amount of oil goes into the pan. If you don't have any measuring implements on hand and feel confident in your estimation abilities, you can always eyeball the amount. However, this method is imprecise at best and can lead to you accidentally drowning your dish in oil (or putting too little and burning the results). Never fear: if you store your oil in a cruet (one of those dispensers with the silver spout at the top), there's an easy olive oil trick to measuring out the right amount every time, no measuring utensils needed. A standard cruet will pour olive oil at a rate of one tablespoon every six seconds.

You can use this counting method and a bit of math to measure any amount of olive oil, from a cup (96 seconds) to a teaspoon (2 seconds).