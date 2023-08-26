12 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Buffalo Chicken Dips
Buffalo chicken dip is a game-day favorite, a delectable dip for your chips, and a rich blend of tangy, spicy flavors that has become synonymous with good times. But not all store-bought buffalo chicken dips are created equal. In the aisles of supermarkets, numerous pre-made options compete for the attention of consumers, boasting convenience, taste, and even the inclusion of real white chicken breast. Yet, behind the attractive packaging often lies a complex profile of unhealthy attributes. From high levels of saturated fats, cholesterol, and sodium to the presence of artificial stabilizers and additives, these dips may conceal more than they reveal
By scrutinizing the ingredients and nutritional labels, we unveil what truly lies beneath the surface of these seemingly indulgent dips. The findings may be surprising, especially for those who consider these products to be simple and nutritious. After all, chicken and cheese are protein, and protein can't hurt, right?
1. Marketside Buffalo Style Chicken Dip
Marketside Buffalo Style Chicken Dip's 2-tablespoon serving size contains 6 grams of total fat, including 2 grams of saturated fat, accounting for 8% and 10% of the daily value, respectively. One container holds 10 servings. When combined with common accompaniments like fried tortilla or potato chips, which usually also carry high amounts of fat, this dip becomes a high-fat hazard. High consumption of fats has been associated with an increased risk of conditions such as obesity, heart disease, and cancer, according to the World Health Organization. Given the inclusion of mayonnaise and cream cheese, which are commonly known to be high in calories and fats, this is not surprising.
The 240 milligrams of sodium per serving make up 10% of the daily value. It provides minimal to no vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D, calcium, iron, or potassium. Its lack of fiber and essential nutrients suggests that it contributes little to a balanced diet. Potassium sorbate and sodium benzoate, both of which are preservatives, along with xanthan gum (a thickening agent), may raise concerns for those who prefer food without artificial additives.
2. Tapatio Buffalo Chicken Dip
At 2 tablespoons per serving, Tapatio Buffalo Chicken Dip's total fat content is relatively low at 4.5 grams, but it contains 3 grams of saturated fat, which accounts for 15% of the daily value. A container has 10 servings, enlarging the potential intake of saturated fats from this dip. The American Heart Association asserts that consumption of foods rich in saturated fats can increase the production of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the body beyond what is naturally produced, thereby elevating the risk of stroke. The 20 milligrams of cholesterol, which constitute 7% of the daily value, add to this concern for individuals looking to manage their cholesterol intake, particularly for those with underlying heart health issues.
Sodium seems moderate at 150 milligrams, representing 7% of the daily value. Keep in mind that this figure is for one serving out of a total of 10 per container and does not consider any other source of sodium consumed during the day. The lack of vital nutrients such as fiber, potassium, vitamin D, and iron indicates that this product doesn't contribute significantly to a healthy diet.
3. Good & Gather Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip
The Good & Gather Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip contains 5 grams of total fat per 2-tablespoon serving, of which 2 grams are saturated fats (10% daily value). There are also 250 milligrams of sodium, or 11% daily value per serving. The inclusion of blue cheese crumbles can be identified as a contributor to the dip's saturated fat and sodium content.
The product offers minimal fiber and essential nutrients like vitamin D, iron, and potassium, contributing to low dietary quality. Stabilizers such as carob bean, xanthan, and guar gums, along with nisin preparation (a preservative), may not be suitable for those prioritizing natural food products, although they are typically considered safe. Ingredients such as soybean oil and sugar add empty calories without providing significant nutritional benefits. The presence of egg and milk can pose a health risk for individuals with related allergies or intolerances. Furthermore, the term "Natural Flavors" found within the white meat chicken ingredients can be perceived as vague and may include substances that are not whole or minimally processed.
4. Signature Select Cafe Chicken Dip Buffalo Style
Signature Select Cafe Buffalo Style Chicken Dip has 320 milligrams of sodium per 2-tablespoon serving, constituting 14% of the daily value. This sodium content may be concerning for those on a sodium-restricted diet. From a lipid perspective, the dip contains 6 grams of total fat (8% daily value), including 2 grams of saturated fat (10% daily value), and 15 milligrams of cholesterol per serving (5% daily value). These levels are contributed to by ingredients such as Neufchatel cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, and blue cheese dressing.
The dip's absence of dietary fiber and its minimal essential vitamins and minerals like calcium and potassium limit its nutritional contribution to a balanced diet. Additionally, the inclusion of preservatives like sodium benzoate, calcium disodium EDTA, and natamycin, along with stabilizers such as xanthan gum, further emphasizes the processed nature of this dip. The term "natural flavor" within the rotisserie chicken breast, may prompt questions about the actual ingredients used, as it lacks specific details about what this flavoring contains.
5. Blitzd Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip
Blitzd Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip is marketed as your chip's new favorite dip and a game-day favorite, but at 300 milligrams of sodium per 2-tablespoon serving size (13% daily value), this product may not be the healthiest to grab. Additionally, it contains a noticeable 2.5 grams of saturated fat per serving (also 13% daily value). While Blitzd emphasizes the use of real cream cheese and all-white-meat chicken, these aspects do not negate the potential health risks associated with the fat and sodium content.
The inclusion of cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and sour cream indicates a high level of processing. Ingredients such as carrageenan gum, xanthan gum, and silicon dioxide are used to modify the texture or prevent caking, which might lead some individuals to exercise caution in consuming these additives. Although sugar is listed at 0 grams, the presence of maltodextrin may be misleading. According to MedicalNewsToday, maltodextrin's glycemic index exceeds that of regular sugar, causing a swift increase in blood glucose levels. This rapid absorption is particularly harmful to those with diabetes or insulin resistance, as it results in sugars quickly entering the bloodstream.
6. Publix Deli Buffalo Style Chicken Breast Dip
Analyzing the nutrition facts and ingredients list for Publix Buffalo Chicken Dip, several concerning factors emerge. Per 2-tablespoon serving, the dip contains 3 grams of total fat, including 1 gram of saturated fat, accounting for 5% of the daily value. The sodium level in this dip is 280 milligrams per serving, or 12% daily value. These figures warrant careful consideration for those mindful of heart health.
We found the inclusion of dextrose and corn syrup that could be a concern for those watching their sugar intake. Although the total carbohydrate content is listed as 0 grams, the presence of these sweeteners might still affect blood sugar levels. Additionally, the product contains egg yolks, nonfat dry milk, and soybean oil, which means that it may pose a risk for individuals with related allergies or intolerances.
The biggest offender is the use of partially hydrogenated soybean oil. Although the nutrition facts indicate 'Trans Fat 0g,' the FDA has determined that partially hydrogenated oils can produce trans fats, linked to elevating 'bad' LDL cholesterol levels and increasing heart disease risk. As of June 18, 2018, partially hydrogenated oils have been prohibited in food products. Therefore, this dip is a major health concern and should be avoided entirely.
7. Member's Mark Signature Cafe Chicken Dip Buffalo Style
Despite being advertised as made with juicy chicken, premium cheese, spicy cayenne, and boasting the peppery kick of buffalo chicken wings, a closer look at the ingredients of Member's Mark Buffalo Style Chicken Dip reveals a more complex picture. Although the addition of stabilizer gums and nisin preparation (a preservative) might be necessary to maintain the product's texture and shelf stability, they may be inconsistent with the perception of quality that the terms "juicy chicken" and "premium cheese" might evoke.
The product also presents several health concerns. Per two tablespoons, the dip contains 2.5 grams of saturated fats (13% daily value), 290 milligrams of sodium (13% daily value), and 20 milligrams of dietary cholesterol (7% daily value), warranting caution for those monitoring blood pressure and heart health. The minimal presence of essential nutrients like vitamin D, iron, and potassium reflects its low dietary quality. The inclusion of "natural flavor" also raises questions about its actual composition. Lastly, it includes maltodextrin and its cousin, dextrose. According to WebMD, dextrose also has a high glycemic index that can quickly raise blood sugar and become stored fat when unused.
8. Sweet Baby Ray's Creamy Buffalo Dip
With 530 milligrams of sodium per 2-tablespoon serving (23% daily value), consuming multiple servings of Sweet Baby Ray's Creamy Buffalo Dip can lead to excessive sodium levels. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an unhealthy diet high in sodium can result in high blood pressure, which may subsequently cause serious health issues in organs like the heart, kidneys, and brain.
The total fat content is 10 grams per serving, with 1.5 grams being saturated fat, meaning this dip could contribute significantly to daily fat intake. Soybean oil, which is high in omega-6 fatty acids, may contribute to inflammation if consumed in excess, per WebMD. Though the total sugars are listed as 0 grams, the presence of sugar in the ingredients list may indicate that small amounts of added sugar are present. The lack of dietary fiber, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals makes this product nutritionally poor, rendering it as "empty calories."
Several additives and preservatives, including propylene glycol alginate, polysorbate 60, and sodium benzoate, may deter those seeking natural or minimally processed foods. The dip also lacks dietary fiber, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D, calcium, iron, and potassium, further diminishing its nutritional value.
9. Frank's RedHot Buffalo Style Chicken Dip
Frank's RedHot Buffalo Style Chicken Dip contains 2.5 grams of total fat per two-tablespoon serving that is made up of 1.5 grams of saturated fat (8% daily value), and 210 milligrams of sodium (9% daily value). This level of sodium and saturated fat can be a concern for those following heart-healthy or low-fat diets. This dip is advertised as ideal for a late-night snack. At 35 calories per serving, it may seem modest for those on a calorie-restricted diet and suitable for those seeking a light indulgence after dark. However, mindful consumption should still be considered, as even small indulgences can add up, particularly in a calorie-conscious regimen.
The lack of dietary fiber and essential vitamins or minerals, such as vitamin D and iron highlights its limited nutritional benefit. The presence of stabilizers like carrageenan, calcium sulfate, and potassium sorbate reveals a reliance on food additives. Lastly, allergen information, specifically the inclusion of milk and its derivatives, could pose problems for those with dairy-related intolerances.
10. Trader Joe's Buffalo Chicken Dip
Despite its tangy, flavorful profile, the Buffalo Chicken Dip from Trader Joe's may pose several health considerations for potential consumers. The dip contains 4.5 grams of total fat and 2.5 grams of saturated fat per serving (13% daily value), with primary contributors suspected to be cream cheese and sour cream. With 220 milligrams of sodium per serving (10% daily value), those watching their sodium intake can't partake too much.
Furthermore, the absence of dietary fiber contributes nothing to digestive health. The inclusion of additives such as xanthan gum, guar gum, locust bean gum, and powdered cellulose may not align with those seeking minimally processed, whole foods.
The product's description highlights ingredients such as Monterey jack cheese and a blend of creamy elements. While these might be appealing to some, the combination could be considered less suitable for those pursuing a healthy eating regimen. With milk as a component, the dip is also unsuitable for those who are lactose intolerant.
11. Wegmans Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip
Wegmans Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip contains 2 grams of saturated fat (10% daily value) per 2-tablespoon serving (32 grams). Along with additional dietary cholesterol at 15 milligrams per serving (5% daily value), this relatively moderate fat content may still concern those managing their LDL cholesterol. The inclusion of ingredients like cream cheese, blue cheese, and cheddar cheese, known for being high in fat and cholesterol, contributes to these levels. Moreover, with 470 milligrams of sodium per serving (20% daily value), this product may pose risks to heart health. While the dip does contain natural flavors such as cayenne pepper sauce, blue cheese, and spices, the presence of stabilizer gums and additives, categorizes this dip as a processed food.
Despite offering some calcium (4% daily value), it lacks other essential vitamins and minerals, thus providing little contribution to a healthy diet. The lack of fiber and relatively low protein content (4 grams per serving) further diminish its nutritional value. The presence of ranch dressing mix, which includes ingredients like maltodextrin, dextrose, and soybean oil, may also raise concerns about added sugars and processed ingredients.
12. Private Selection Buffalo Style Chicken Dip
Private Selection Buffalo Style Chicken Dip's moderately high fat content comes from its 8 grams of total fat and 1.5 grams of saturated fat. With 20 milligrams of cholesterol — likely originating from egg yolks and chicken meat — those monitoring cholesterol levels should be mindful. A substantial 580 milligrams of sodium per serving (25% daily value) further adds to the health considerations. Contributing 100 calories per serving, this dip offers moderate energy, requiring thoughtful consumption. Additionally, ingredients like whipped cream cheese and sweet cream buttermilk solids not only enhance the flavor but also contribute to the overall fat content, underscoring the product's indulgent nature.
Lacking dietary fiber and offering negligible amounts of essential vitamins and minerals such as calcium and vitamin D, this dip's nutritional profile is quite limited. Individuals sensitive to eggs and milk should also be aware of the allergen information. Moreover, soybean oil's inclusion, known for its high omega-6 fatty acids content, might be of concern for those worried about triggering inflammation. Finally, ingredients such as sodium tripolyphosphate and potassium lactate — commonly used preservatives and stabilizers — clearly mark this dip as a processed food product.