Why Shrimp Doesn't Belong In The Microwave Under Any Circumstances

As versatile as the shellfish is, there's a reason why shrimp recipes don't extend to the microwave. Instead, the delicate flesh is better off sautéed, poached, fried (including air-fried), baked, broiled, steamed, or even tossed on the grill. And with so many different ways to prepare the delicious ocean-dwelling protein, there's really no reason to consider tossing it in for a quick nuke. After all, it doesn't take long, no matter how you cook raw shrimp.

If the hands-off approach has you tempted to use the microwave anyway, consider not cooking shrimp at all. Yes, you read that right! Fresh shrimp, like many other varieties of seafood, does not need to be cooked in the traditional sense. Marinating it in lime juice — similar to the scallops in ceviche — will do the trick. After peeling and cleaning the crustaceans, leave them in the marinade (preferably over ice) and the refrigerator until they turn pink (roughly 10-15 minutes).