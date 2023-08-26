Why Shrimp Doesn't Belong In The Microwave Under Any Circumstances
As versatile as the shellfish is, there's a reason why shrimp recipes don't extend to the microwave. Instead, the delicate flesh is better off sautéed, poached, fried (including air-fried), baked, broiled, steamed, or even tossed on the grill. And with so many different ways to prepare the delicious ocean-dwelling protein, there's really no reason to consider tossing it in for a quick nuke. After all, it doesn't take long, no matter how you cook raw shrimp.
If the hands-off approach has you tempted to use the microwave anyway, consider not cooking shrimp at all. Yes, you read that right! Fresh shrimp, like many other varieties of seafood, does not need to be cooked in the traditional sense. Marinating it in lime juice — similar to the scallops in ceviche — will do the trick. After peeling and cleaning the crustaceans, leave them in the marinade (preferably over ice) and the refrigerator until they turn pink (roughly 10-15 minutes).
But why is the microwave a bad idea?
Simply put, microwaves cook completely differently than regular heat sources. Whereas the oven, stovetop, broiler, and grill all cook the outside of the food first — with the internal temperature rising last — microwaves do the exact opposite. They cook the inside first, with radiation instead of heat. If you've ever noticed that your reheated soup has a hot spot in the middle of the bowl or last night's porkchop came out sizzling in the center but only lukewarm along the edges after being zapped — this is why.
When it comes to something as delicate as shrimp, this manner of cooking will have disastrous results. Not only will the texture be completely ruined, but microwaving seafood can result in some really terrible smells. Just think of the co-worker who likes to microwave their leftover fish in the breakroom for an idea of how bad the outcome can be.
Just don't do it
Are you still tempted to try that sketchy microwave shrimp recipe your bachelor uncle swears by? Take the expert's advice and never zap shellfish — bake, steam, or grill that shrimp instead. As Chef Guido Horst Jendrytzko told Today: "Don't do it." He pointed out, "With shrimp, you can have a nice meal in just six to seven minutes."
So, there's really no excuse to ruin it with a quick zap. Not only will you save little time, but your entrée will have the consistency of a rubber band. And the awful smell will linger in your kitchen for quite some time; it might even permeate the rest of your house.
But what about frozen shrimp? Is it okay to defrost it in the microwave? Again, you run the risk of destroying its delectable flavor and texture. Safe defrosting methods that won't ruin your shrimp recipes include thawing in the refrigerator or a cold water bath.