Mayo Has Been The Secret To Moist Brownies All Along

Making brownies from scratch is a lot harder than it looks at first glance. Not only do you have to take extra steps like sifting your flour, which you wouldn't do with box brownies, but it can also be tough to get the brownies to be moist. Many times, they come out flaky, dry, and just not quite right.

The good news is that there's a hack you can use to get around this and keep your brownies moist and delicious — adding mayonnaise. Mayonnaise helps keep your brownies soft and prevents them from getting too dry. Even though it sounds odd, you won't taste the mayonnaise in the brownies. Better yet, you can actually use this trick in your boxed brownies, too, although it's not usually needed.

If this idea has you intrigued, here's a quick rundown on how to make brownies using mayo. Plus, we present a few other tips and tricks you can use to keep your brownies from being too dry.