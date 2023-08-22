How Olive Garden's Shrimp Scampi Differs From The Original Dish

You can find a medley of Italian and Italian-American dishes on the Olive Garden menu, from calamari to chicken parmigiana. Another favorite dish you can order is shrimp scampi: A delicious mix of shrimp in a sauce made of garlic, butter, and white wine. Shrimp scampi can be served with or without pasta, and Olive Garden's version comes on a bed of angel hair or capellini pasta. But there are a few key differences between Olive Garden's version and the version you might find in a more traditional Italian-American kitchen.

Classic shrimp scampi simply contains shrimp and sauce, with no extras, besides the optional pasta. Olive Garden's version adds asparagus and sliced tomatoes, bulking up the meal and adding some more nutrients by way of vegetables. While Olive Garden's version doesn't purport to be classic on their menu, diners should be aware before ordering that they might get a few more greens than they bargained for.