Frozen Mousse Bombs Are The Perfect Way To Repurpose Leftover Cake

If you've ever thrown a birthday party or some other kind of celebration, you know that there are often leftovers that stick around for weeks. In particular, you've often got tons of birthday cake hanging about, which you can quickly get sick of eating.

But instead of just plodding your way through slice after slice of confectionary deliciousness, you can actually turn your leftover birthday cake into a whole new dessert. This can be a great way to use up the remaining cake while enjoying your dessert in a whole new way.

Although there are a couple of different things you can do with leftover cake, one unique and decadent treat to try is frozen mousse bombs. These treats are bite-sized desserts that consist of mousse, your leftover cake, and whatever fun toppings you want to add. Here's how to make these frozen mousse bombs the next time you need to get rid of cake that's been hanging about too long.