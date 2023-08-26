Frozen Mousse Bombs Are The Perfect Way To Repurpose Leftover Cake
If you've ever thrown a birthday party or some other kind of celebration, you know that there are often leftovers that stick around for weeks. In particular, you've often got tons of birthday cake hanging about, which you can quickly get sick of eating.
But instead of just plodding your way through slice after slice of confectionary deliciousness, you can actually turn your leftover birthday cake into a whole new dessert. This can be a great way to use up the remaining cake while enjoying your dessert in a whole new way.
Although there are a couple of different things you can do with leftover cake, one unique and decadent treat to try is frozen mousse bombs. These treats are bite-sized desserts that consist of mousse, your leftover cake, and whatever fun toppings you want to add. Here's how to make these frozen mousse bombs the next time you need to get rid of cake that's been hanging about too long.
How to make frozen mousse bombs
Making frozen mousse bombs is a little bit time-consuming, but it's worth it in the end. To get started, you'll need one leftover cake, four ounces of melted and tempered white chocolate, and 16 ounces of frozen raspberries. You'll also need a bowl of prepared mousse.
With your ingredients prepped, you'll want to start by placing a dome mold sheet onto a sheet pan and brushing it with the melted white chocolate. Make sure you cover each mold completely with the chocolate, then place it in the refrigerator to let the chocolate harden. While the chocolate is hardening, punch circles out of your leftover cake using a cookie cutter. You'll want these to be small, about the same size as the molds.
Once the chocolate has set, remove it from the fridge and use a piping bag to pipe mousse into each of the molds. Add a frozen raspberry to the middle of each mold for an extra fruity flavor. Then, press the small cake circles into the mousse to finish the bonbons off. Pop the whole thing into the freezer, and let them harden for four hours or more. After the time is up, remove the mousse bombs from the freezer and serve with a dollop of raspberry sauce. You can even just enjoy them solo!
Other ways to repurpose leftover cake
Besides frozen mousse bombs, you can also make some other fun desserts with leftover cake. One of these desserts is cake balls, which are basically cake pops without the stick in them. To make cake balls, simply break up your leftover cake (frosting included), and add it to a stand mixer. Turn the mixer on, and let it break up the cake into a crumby mixture. Remove the mixture and roll it into 2-inch round balls. Then, place them on a baking tray and freeze them for an hour. Next, melt a bag of chocolate melts by following the directions on the packet. Remove the frozen cake balls from the freezer, roll them in the melted chocolate, and freeze them for another hour. That's it!
If that recipe sounds too involved for you, you can also make French toast cake slices. To make this recipe, simply cut your cake into flat slices, coat it in a whisked egg, and fry the slice of cake in the frying pan. Then, top it with your favorite syrups, yogurts, and other French toast toppings.
Of course, these are just a couple of the many ways you can repurpose your leftover cake. Don't be afraid to get creative and come up with other fun uses for transforming regular cake into a tasty new dessert.