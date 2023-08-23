Is It Safe To Eat Papaya Seeds? Here's What You Should Know
When most of us cut open a ripe papaya, the first thing we do is scoop out the seeds. But is there a health reason why people avoid papaya seeds, or is it just because they'd rather get to the sweet fruit?
As it turns out, it's completely safe to eat papaya seeds. Better yet, papaya seeds are actually highly nutritious and contain heart-healthy nutrients like antioxidants and fiber. As a result, some studies have linked them to preventing serious diseases such as cancer (via Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry).
Of course, even with these benefits, there may be some downsides to eating papaya seeds. A rat study, for example, reported that these seeds may reduce fertility (via Planta Medica). However, this has yet to be proven true for humans. As a result, there's not too much evidence that you should avoid eating papaya seeds. If this idea has excited you, here's what else you need to know about the benefits of eating these seeds and a few ways to incorporate them into your diet!
Benefits of eating papaya seeds
We already know that papayas' seeds contain antioxidants which can be good for our hearts. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the health benefits of papaya seeds.
For one thing, papaya seeds are nutrient-rich. Besides containing antioxidants, these seeds also contain healthy fats and protein. Plus, these seeds contain tons of other nutrients, such as phosphorus, iron, magnesium, calcium, and zinc, that can help boost your immune system and keep you feeling your best.
Another perk of eating these seeds is their fiber content. Fiber is what helps your digestive tract keep food moving, helping you prevent bloating and remove any waste from your body. This leads to better bowel health while also aiding in weight loss. It also helps keep cholesterol to a minimum.
Additionally, some studies indicate papaya seeds could help prevent cancerous growth in the body (via Nutrition and Cancer). Just by eating these seeds, you could help keep yourself free of life-long debilitating diseases!
How to amp up your meals with papaya seeds
If you want to take advantage of the perks of eating papaya seeds, you're welcome to simply scoop them out of the fruit with a spoon. However, there are several fun recipes you can use to amp up your meals using papaya seeds.
One great way to incorporate papaya seeds into your food is in a salad dressing. To make this dressing, all you need is ⅓ cup each of rice vinegar and canola oil, 1 ½ tablespoons of papaya seeds, ½ an onion, 1 tablespoon of honey, and ½ teaspoon each of salt and dry mustard. Throw all the ingredients into a blender and blend until the mixture is smooth and the papaya seeds resemble black pepper. Then, add the dressing to your favorite salad!
Another way to ramp up a meal with papaya seeds is to use them in a marinade. For this marinade, add 2 tablespoons each of olive oil and chopped parsley, a pinch of salt, 1 tablespoon each of lime juice and rice wine vinegar, and the seeds from half a papaya to a ziplock bag. Then, throw your favorite meat in the bag, seal it, and leave the meat to marinate overnight!