Is It Safe To Eat Papaya Seeds? Here's What You Should Know

When most of us cut open a ripe papaya, the first thing we do is scoop out the seeds. But is there a health reason why people avoid papaya seeds, or is it just because they'd rather get to the sweet fruit?

As it turns out, it's completely safe to eat papaya seeds. Better yet, papaya seeds are actually highly nutritious and contain heart-healthy nutrients like antioxidants and fiber. As a result, some studies have linked them to preventing serious diseases such as cancer (via Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry).

Of course, even with these benefits, there may be some downsides to eating papaya seeds. A rat study, for example, reported that these seeds may reduce fertility (via Planta Medica). However, this has yet to be proven true for humans. As a result, there's not too much evidence that you should avoid eating papaya seeds. If this idea has excited you, here's what else you need to know about the benefits of eating these seeds and a few ways to incorporate them into your diet!