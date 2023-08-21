The Simple Oil Mistake To Avoid When Frying Fish
Healthy oils and fats are certainly an important part of anyone's diet. But there are times when it makes sense to skip the extra virgin olive oil in favor of something that gets a little less praise from the health gurus. If you're looking to fry up a nice crispy batch of fish — well this would be one of those times!
There are a few key elements to the perfect fried filet. One of the most important is selecting the right type of fish. Lighter fish is better when it comes to frying, so be sure to choose a type of white fish. Cod, catfish, and halibut are a few excellent choices. Tilapia can also work well. And, as with any fish preparation, fresh is always best.
From there, which oil you choose can make or break the dish. The wrong choice can overwhelm even the freshest, most carefully selected fish and leave you with something that tastes burnt or even soggy. So be sure to select an oil with a neutral flavor that can handle the heat.
Pick an oil made for high heat
Any oil used for frying should have a very high smoke point. The smoke point is exactly what it sounds like. It's the temperature limit after which the oil will begin to burn, and smoke will waft from the pot or pan, ruining the food within. Turning down the heat won't help either. Battered foods that are fried over low heat will absorb too much oil — creating an unappetizing mushy, greasy mess instead of delectable crunchy breading.
So which oils have the highest smoke point? Vegetable oils are the clear winners here, with most having a smoke point at or above 400 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the USDA. Canola, the most lauded of the vegetable oils, won't smoke until it reaches over 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Other good options include peanut oil, avocado oil, or even ghee (also known as clarified butter). You can also use refined oil like soybean or safflower, which are ideal for deep frying. As Eric Decker, professor of food science at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, told MarthaStewart.com, "Any refined oil will work," for deep-fried foods.
Keep the oil's flavor profile in mind
While it might be tempting to use an animal-based fat like lard, you should skip pig fat when it comes to fish. Lard might make for amazing fried chicken after all, but its strong flavor will definitely overpower more delicate proteins like fish. Coconut, peanut, and sesame oils are other examples that should be avoided due to their pungency. Additionally, olive oil will lose its signature flavor at high heat leading to an off taste. Instead, opt for an oil with a neutral flavor.
Fortunately, this brings us back to vegetable oils that have a high smoke point. Since you will likely be frying your fish between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit, canola oil stands out as the perfect choice for both its neutral flavor and the degrees it has left to spare before it starts to smoke. If you're deep frying, either refined soybean or safflower oil also will do as they both have neutral flavor profiles.
Whichever you choose, each of these neutral vegetable oils will guarantee a nice crunchy exterior without imparting any heavy off-flavors. Even better, since they absorb very little flavor themselves, you can use the leftover oil to fry up a side dish as well if you like. Happy frying!