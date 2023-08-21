The Simple Oil Mistake To Avoid When Frying Fish

Healthy oils and fats are certainly an important part of anyone's diet. But there are times when it makes sense to skip the extra virgin olive oil in favor of something that gets a little less praise from the health gurus. If you're looking to fry up a nice crispy batch of fish — well this would be one of those times!

There are a few key elements to the perfect fried filet. One of the most important is selecting the right type of fish. Lighter fish is better when it comes to frying, so be sure to choose a type of white fish. Cod, catfish, and halibut are a few excellent choices. Tilapia can also work well. And, as with any fish preparation, fresh is always best.

From there, which oil you choose can make or break the dish. The wrong choice can overwhelm even the freshest, most carefully selected fish and leave you with something that tastes burnt or even soggy. So be sure to select an oil with a neutral flavor that can handle the heat.