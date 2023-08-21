7 Of Snoop Dogg's Dr. Bombay Ice Cream And Sherbet Flavors Ranked
Get ready to drop it like it's hot because Snoop Dogg is taking his flava game to a whole new level –- and this time, it's not just in the music scene. We're talking ice cream, but these aren't your ordinary frozen treats. This ice cream is a funky fusion of West Coast vibes and a whole lot of Snoop-style swagger.
In a twist that even the Doggfather himself might not have predicted, Dr. Bombay, a Bored Ape Yacht Club "NFT turned IRL sidekick," has become the muse behind Snoop's latest icy adventure. It's all about that unmistakable West Coast groove that's been Snoop's trademark since the days of gin and juice. Dr. Bombay embodies that throwback 90s hip-hop vibe and that laid-back Cali lifestyle.
Now, let's talk flavors. These frozen concoctions are more than just ice cream and each one blends unique elements to create amazing combinations. So, whether you're a hardcore Snoop fan, a hip-hop enthusiast, or just someone with a serious ice cream addiction, Dr. Bombay's got you covered. Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure that'll leave you begging for an encore. It's time to roll with Snoop and Dr. Bombay as they take our taste buds on a wild ride through hip-hop history, one spoonful at a time. Let's get to ranking all seven flavors!
7. Syrupy Waffle Sundaze
Dr. Bombay's Syrupy Waffle Sundaze ice cream is a mixture of waffle ice cream, waffle pieces, and brown butter swirl. Overall, this one was a lot to take in. The syrup flavoring definitely stole the show, as it's drenched on top of the ice cream and throughout. But it was so overpowering that it felt like you were literally eating maple syrup. If this is your thing –- cool –- but we weren't a fan.
The waffle pieces, meant to add a delightful crunch and textural contrast, had us scratching our heads. In theory, they should have been the show-stealers, but in reality, they came across as almost stale. Instead of providing that satisfying, crispy bite, they veered into chewy territory as they defrosted, detracting from the overall experience.
While we can't deny that some folks might revel in the intense sweetness and the novelty of a syrup-drenched ice cream adventure, we found ourselves longing for a more harmonious symphony of flavors. Dr. Bombay's Syrupy Waffle Sundaze may have a playful name and a promising lineup of ingredients, but it ultimately lands as a bittersweet disappointment in our book.
6. Bonus Track Brownie
Next up in Snoop's ice cream universe is Bonus Track Brownie. Let's be honest –- when you hear brownie, you expect a chocolatey explosion that transports you to dessert heaven, right? We did, too, but this one threw us a curveball.
At first glance, the promise of brownie dough chunks, brownie brittle, and fudge swirl sounds like a symphony of cocoa delight. But here's where it gets tricky -– the main act isn't the chocolate-infused wonderland you'd envision. The base flavor is vanilla ice cream, and it was a pretty big disappointment when we opened the pint.Don't get us wrong — vanilla has its place. But when you're geared up for a brownie bonanza, having the vanilla overpower everything else can be a bit disorienting.
To clarify, we're not throwing shade at this one. The brownie components were the true MVPs. The brownie chunks and chocolate chips deliver that coveted chocolatey kick and add a satisfying crunch that's hard to resist. And the brownie brittle? A delightful surprise that brings some much-needed texture to the party.
The issue here is all about balance. While the chocolate additions are spot-on, the vanilla ice cream just won't share the stage. And while it's not bad, it's just not what we were anticipating. In the grand symphony of Snoop's frozen creations, Bonus Track Brownie earns points for effort and creativity. It's good, but the potential for greatness is overshadowed by the vanilla-centric narrative. It's not bad...but it's not giving brownie.
5. Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream
Coming in at No. 5 on the list is Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream, with its chocolate milk ice cream, chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate chip cookie swirl. For so much chocolate, this one was a bit underwhelming. The ice cream was good, but it wasn't that deep, luxurious chocolate experience that had us swooning at first bite. Instead, it was more like a pleasant background note, setting the stage for the chocolatey spectacular yet to come. In one sense, this was a good start because you don't want to be inundated with just a few bites. The ice cream set a solid foundation for the other additions happening in the container.
But the chocolate chip cookie swirl, which really tasted like caramel drizzle, overpowered the chocolate decadence, in fact, it overpowered every other flavor in the pint too. Don't get us wrong –- this chocolatey concoction wasn't bad. The ice cream itself acted as a steady foundation, allowing the other elements to shine through. And those chocolate chip cookies? They brought a welcomed textural contrast and a bite of familiarity that had us nostalgic for childhood afternoons. But that cookie swirl was just too much.
Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream is like that song you thought would be a chart-topper, but it ended up being a solid B-side. It's good, yes, but it didn't quite hit that peak of chocolate ecstasy we were craving.
4. Rollin' in the Dough
Get ready to groove with the fourth-place winner in Snoop's ice cream lineup –- Rollin' in the Dough, a mix of cookie ice cream, cookie dough chunks, choco flakes, and a chocolate chip cookie swirl. The vanilla ice cream was a great base for this option, offering that typical vanilla flavoring that paired well with the additions. And the additions really steal the show. The cookie dough chunks, though petite, packed a punch in the taste department. Each nibble was a burst of cookie dough goodness, adding a playful contrast to the smooth canvas of the ice cream. And the choco flakes added great texture to the rich and creamy ice cream mix. We were here for all of these flavors and mouthfeels.
But then, the spotlight shifted to the chocolate chip cookie swirl, and this is where the review takes a turn. This caramel-heavy syrup took over the flavor profile, leaving us wanting more cookie dough, more chocolate, and more balance. Instead, we were left with a bitter aftertaste.
Rollin' in the Dough is a rollercoaster of flavors –- from the comforting vanilla undertones to the rich cookie dough indulgence. But like any artist perfecting their craft, there were areas for improvement. The cookie swirl's caramel twist didn't quite jive with the rest of the performance, overshadowing the other flavors. Yet, despite this minor hiccup, Rollin' in the Dough manages to strike a chord of deliciousness that's hard to ignore.
3. S'more Vibes
S'more Vibes is a composition that leaves you craving more –- an ode to campfire camaraderie and childhood nostalgia, all bundled up in a pint of frozen delight. With its marshmallow ice cream base, swirls of graham cracker enchantment, and chocolatey crescendos of cocoa crisp rice and fudge bites, this one is a top choice without question.
The ice cream base had light hints of marshmallow (definitely not vanilla), which was a welcomed treat. It paired well with the sugary sweetness of the delicious graham cracker swirls – sweet, with just the right touch of crunch. To add more texture, this flavor features crispy rice and fudge, which became the chocolate base of this s'mores treat. We really don't have a lot of notes for this one — it's just that good.
Despite the ovation-worthy performance, our one small quibble –- the wish for more pieces of everything to ensure a consistent, flavor-packed bite with each spoonful. There was a slight lack of delicious additions throughout, which means there was more ice cream than anything else.
Overall, this one is a winner, and with one bite, you can see why it placed in the top three. Well done, Snoop and Dr. Bombay!
2. Iced Out Orange Cream
Prepare to be utterly delighted by the second-place sensation that is Iced Out Orange Cream, delivering a burst of joy that's hard to resist. This is one of those moments where you take a bite and find yourself transported to a little slice of heaven that leaves you grinning like a kid with an ice cream cone. Orange creamcicles here we come!
The sherbet is the true star of the show and the reason it took the silver medal. It's a yummy wonder, with a delightful icy edge that adds a touch of texture to every spoonful. That signature orange sherbet flavor takes center stage, painting a picture of sunny days and citrus groves. But here's the magic -– it's juxtaposed with the smooth and subtle vanilla ice cream, creating a dance of flavors and textures that's both harmonious and electrifying.
Iced Out Orange Cream made us really stop and enjoy the tasting experience — maybe a little too much. It's a winner that demands attention and commands your appreciation. This is a treat you won't regret. The texture combo is a dream, and this sherbet is absolute perfection. 10/10 would recommend.
1. Tropical Sherbet Swizzle
Snoop x Dr. Bombay's Tropical Sherbet Swizzle is what dreams are made of –- orange sherbet with swirls of pineapple sauce. From eating it straight out of the carton to using it for smoothies, mocktails, and cocktails, the possibilities are endless, and we are here for every single one.
The flavor profile is decadent, with that sweet and tangy sherbet that's velvety and rich hugging that deliciously tart pineapple swirl. You'll find a good balance of flavors — there's no cheek-puckering here.
We thought we had hit the zenith of delight with Iced Out Orange Cream, but then Tropical Sherbet Swizzle entered the scene and stole the show. It's a harmonious blend of citrus and tropical indulgence that's pure joy in a spoonful. Whether you're savoring it straight from the carton or transforming it into a concoction of your own making, this flavor is the epitome of edible paradise. Don't miss out on the sublime experience that is the Tropical Sherbet Swizzle -– an ice cream masterpiece that has rightfully claimed its spot at the very top of the podium.