The 15 Best Ingredients For Truly Unique Upside-Down Cakes

Peaches are a versatile ingredient to include in desserts. You can combine them with other ingredients if you wish. If you don't, the flavor of peaches is enough to appreciate by itself. For optimal results, use fresh or canned peaches. Fresh ones will take more time. Canned ones are pretty convenient since companies chop them for you, and you don't need to worry about the skin or the pit.

However, some manufacturers might store their peaches in juice or syrup, which you must drain. Otherwise, it makes for a soggy cake. You can also take advantage of frozen peaches and thaw them in a strainer, allowing any excess juice to drain. If you want a sophisticated upside-down cake, include bourbon by putting it right into the buttery syrup, then adding the peaches last. Utilize assorted spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice in the syrup or cake mix for a more classic peach dessert.

If you don't know the significant differences between peaches and apricots, you might wonder how each tastes in a dessert. Although these are both types of stone fruit, they have unique properties. Peaches are much larger and sweeter than apricots, so they give the dessert a honeyed taste, compared to apricots, which provide a lovely tart flavor. Peaches are also much juicier, which is why you must be careful with the moisture content in the topping.