Donuts Made From Potatoes Are The Ultimate Unexpected Mash-Up

Potatoes are one of the most versatile vegetables out there. For instance, you can make tasty recipes like buttery mashed potatoes or enjoy them as crispy potato chips. Another fun recipe that you can make with potatoes is donuts — potato donuts. Although this might sound unconventional, these donuts are quite tasty.

Potato donuts are made using mashed potatoes as well as flour. The result is an even lighter and fluffier donut — and you don't have to spend ages kneading the flour into your dough! Plus, they're incredibly moist.

Although they sound like they'd be a savory dish, potato donuts are actually sweet. Plus, you can add glaze, powdered sugar, or frosting to them to help bring out the sweetness even more. If you're still not sold on the idea of potato donuts, here's what else you need to know about these unique donuts, including how to make a batch yourself!