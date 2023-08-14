What's The Best Way To Cook Fresh Halibut?

Halibut is one of the most nutritious fish on the market, offering over 38 grams of protein per serving. Plus, it's low in fat and high in vitamin D, potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium. Selenium, one of its essential nutrients, supports immune function and thyroid health while helping your body produce enzymes, proteins, and hormones. Moreover, halibut is lower in mercury than Spanish mackerel, shark, tilefish, swordfish, and albacore tuna.

From a culinary standpoint, this flatfish cooks relatively quickly and has a mild flavor that won't overpower other ingredients. It can be a perfect addition to salads, tacos, French bouillabaisse, grilled veggies, and stews, but it also tastes good on its own. Additionally, this easy halibut ceviche and other dishes are ideal for feeding large crowds and look simply spectacular.

However, halibut can be tricky to cook because of its delicate texture. Crank the heat too high, and the fish will lose its moisture and become dry. On top of that, halibut fillets vary in thickness, which makes it difficult to cook them evenly. You can bake, grill, poach, or steam fresh halibut, but the best way to cook it without drying it out is "en papillote."