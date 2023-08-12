12 Mistakes That Are Making Your Bread Go Stale Faster

Tough stale bread is often mistakenly thought of as just drying out. At the heart of bread staling is the behavior of starch. Bread contains amylose and amylopectin, types of starch. Upon baking, these starch granules swell by absorbing water, giving bread its soft texture. Over time, these starch molecules reconfigure and harden in a process known as retrogradation. Rather than mere water loss, bread staling involves the movement of moisture from the crumb (inner part) to the crust, rendering the crumb hard and the crust softer.

Mistakes that expedite bread staling include storing it in the refrigerator, which paradoxically makes bread harden faster. Not sealing it properly allows air to rush in, quickening the staling process. Many believe that plastic bags are bread's best friend, but in reality, they trap moisture, resulting in a damp crust and faster staling. Placing bread under direct sunlight might seem harmless, but it can cause it to heat up and stale more swiftly. Lastly, keeping bread in warm, humid areas might seem cozy, but these conditions are ripe for mold growth, undermining the bread's freshness. Dive deeper, and you'll find there's more to this story — some elements are less evident, while others are straightforward wisdom we often miss in our ever-churning sea of information.