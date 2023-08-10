Is There Actually Beer In Guinness Cake?

If you're served a slice of dessert described as Guinness cake, then yes, it'll more than likely have the dark iconic Irish beer in it. After all, it's in the name. However, if the idea leaves you on edge because it includes alcohol, no worries — not only will it not taste like beer, but booze-infused desserts typically won't get you drunk, either. But that's not to say that beer doesn't play a crucial function in baking cakes or providing additional flavors. Adding beer to baked goods has been welcomed in Irish baking and cooking practices for a while, mainly because of the benefits the beverage supplies to the structure and texture of the finished product.

For example, although many will often associate the involvement of Guinness with a chocolate cake because the combination just plain works well together, there's a more traditional and older cake from Ireland known as a porter cake, which also includes the stout porter and is a must-try, especially if you like spices, nuts, and dried fruit. Either way, baking with beer is one of the best ways to produce a moist and flavorfully robust cake.