Is There Actually Beer In Guinness Cake?
If you're served a slice of dessert described as Guinness cake, then yes, it'll more than likely have the dark iconic Irish beer in it. After all, it's in the name. However, if the idea leaves you on edge because it includes alcohol, no worries — not only will it not taste like beer, but booze-infused desserts typically won't get you drunk, either. But that's not to say that beer doesn't play a crucial function in baking cakes or providing additional flavors. Adding beer to baked goods has been welcomed in Irish baking and cooking practices for a while, mainly because of the benefits the beverage supplies to the structure and texture of the finished product.
For example, although many will often associate the involvement of Guinness with a chocolate cake because the combination just plain works well together, there's a more traditional and older cake from Ireland known as a porter cake, which also includes the stout porter and is a must-try, especially if you like spices, nuts, and dried fruit. Either way, baking with beer is one of the best ways to produce a moist and flavorfully robust cake.
Why stout is added to desserts like Guinness cake
As anyone who's happened to enjoy a pint of the famous stout knows, Guinness tends to be bittersweet. This is because the beverage is brewed with hops (naturally) and three different types of barley: unmalted, malted, and roasted. As a result, the beer has undertones of coffee, caramel, and cream alongside a malty chocolate finish, which adds a wealth of complex flavors to any cake it's baked in. Hence why, Guinness chocolate cake makes sense.
Nevertheless, the main reason for its inclusion in baking is all thanks to carbonation. As Cook's Illustrated explains, carbonation has two functions when introducing beer to flour. The airy beads act as a leavening agent and discourage the mixture from becoming overly rigid due to having a lower pH level than the grain, which hinders the construction of gluten. Although the article referenced beer batter, the process also takes place inside cakes, which is great news since this aids the cake regarding moistness.
Noteworthy tidbits when baking with beer
While Guinness and chocolate go hand in hand, the beverage can go beyond just cake. Because beer is a substitute for other liquids used in cooking and baking, it can readily go into other breads and desserts, like brownies or truffles. Yet, there are some issues to watch out for, mainly if you're working with chocolate.
For instance, if you're using cocoa powder with beer, it's suggested that Dutch-processed cocoa should be avoided. This is because this distinct cocoa powder doesn't have acid like its counterpart, so it reacts differently and may create a disagreeable taste and keep your baked goods from rising properly.
Moreover, beer behaves differently than other liquids. Its flavors shift after some time, so eat your desserts as soon as possible. Additionally, since beer has acid, it's best to use the component with more fatty ingredients so they don't clot and turn sour. Finally, don't forget to let your brew breathe and come to an ambient temp before incorporating it into a recipe. This allows the suds to subside and helps the carbonation blossom, which you'll need as much as possible while baking.