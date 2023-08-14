What Exactly Is A Cream Cheese Board And How Do You Make One?

Whether in your favorite café or a fun social gathering, there's nothing like a great charcuterie board. It brings individuals together over some tasty accouterments and acts as an excellent conversation starter, which is always a good thing. After all, get enough people in a room, and fantastic ideas will happen. In that same vein, social media and the internet have also produced some intriguing concepts, especially concerning food. And the latest online trend — the cream cheese board — is a fresh take on the classic charcuterie and (the more recent) butter boards, which incidentally have a much older colonial precursor.

Although constructing a cream cheese board looks relatively simple, much like its relatives, it shares the same elegant adaptability. In other words, as several online professional and home cooks have demonstrated, a cream cheese board can basically be anything you want it to be as long as there's cream cheese spread over a serving tray, covered with various garnishes — the intricate and exciting details are left to your imagination, and that's why this dish should definitely make an appearance at your next party.