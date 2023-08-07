Bee Pollen Is The Best Salad Topping For A Uniquely Sweet Crunch

Bee pollen is marketed as a dietary supplement, but you can also use it as a food ingredient. Its mild floral flavor will elevate your smoothie bowls, parfaits, and other homemade desserts, leaving you craving more. These tiny granules can also add crunch to salads while increasing their nutritional value. That's right — ambrosia, or bee pollen, contains all nine essential amino acids and significant amounts of protein, natural sugars, heart-healthy fats, and micronutrients, according to 2023 research published in the journal Antioxidants.

Touted as a "perfectly complete food," ambrosia is a nutritional powerhouse with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties. Despite its high sugar content, it may improve glycemic control and help prevent diabetes. Resveratrol, quercetin, and other antioxidants in bee pollen support cardiovascular function and liver health, and some compounds may protect against kidney damage. This superfood is also a good source of probiotics and may benefit gut health.

Like other bee products, pollen has a natural sweetness that complements sweet and savory dishes. Its unique aroma can turn a simple salad into a culinary delight and make your taste buds sizzle. All you need to do is sprinkle a teaspoon of pollen over leafy greens, beans, cheese, and other ingredients in your salad to appreciate its value.