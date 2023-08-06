Doberge Cake: The New Orleans Staple You Need To Try On Your Next Visit

There are two original recipes from Beulah Ledner still floating around: One linked to a bakery called Gambino's and another to Maurice French Pastries. Back in 1946, Beulah sold her bakery — and all her recipes — to Gambino's. However, after some time she opened a new bakery, which was then purchased by Maurice in the 1980s after Beulah retired. There are a few reasons circulating as to why Ledner sold in '46, ranging from the advice of her doctor after a heart attack to supply issues during World War II, or maybe even a combination of the two. Either way, two bakeries claim to be baking from Ledner's original recipe.

Now, there are quite some definitive specifications of this southern specialty. Ledner's son Albert says the layers have to be ⅜ of an inch. There should be between six and eight layers, separated by custard, making for a total alternating stack of eleven to fifteen layers. Ledner's granddaughter, Catherine, claims that when done right, it looks like "a pinstripe shirt on the inside." Vincent Scelfo, owner of Gambino's, and Albert Ledner both say Beulah knew the secret to getting it right was baking each layer individually. This prevented the layers from absorbing the custard. Although the process of making a doberge cake was labor intensive, and Beulah didn't see much money from her endeavors, she did it because it was "the way it should be done."