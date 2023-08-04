The Best Way To Reheat Risotto And Make It Taste Brand-New
One of the most comforting dishes (and perhaps one of the most laborsome) is creamy, steamy risotto. Add to or top this popular Italian rice dish with whatever accoutrements you'd like, and it's a home run every time. But if you've made enough risotto to feed a small army and you're overwhelmed by the thought of leftovers, fear not. Reheating risotto is an easy task — and you'll look like a contestant on "Chopped" while doing so. To reheat risotto and make it taste brand-new, simply reintroduce to the rice the same hot cooking liquid used to make it (or a dash of white wine will do). Take it one step further and finish the rewarmed risotto with butter, heavy whipping cream, and Parmesan, as Chef Thomas Keller suggests in this creamy mushroom risotto recipe, to give it more depth of flavor.
Keep in mind that the texture will change slightly on its second go-around, so it's best to eat it straight after cooking. If you reheat risotto correctly, however, you might just discover a new masterpiece.
This Italian appetizer is made from two base ingredients: a round, small- to medium-grain white rice (there are many varieties, but Arborio and Carnaorli tend to be among the most popular), and either broth or stock, although other ingredients, including vegetables, meats, and shellfish, are usually added. The classic creaminess of risotto comes from the starch that is released as the rice absorbs the added liquid during the cooking process.
How to reheat risotto like a pro
So you've just made a fabulous batch of risotto, and now you have a mound of the stuff left over. Freshly prepared risotto will keep in the refrigerator for up to five days if it's just the rice. If you've added proteins or vegetables, then it will safely keep refrigerated for up to three days. (FoodSafety.gov offers a nifty chart if you're unsure.) Freezing changes the texture, so it is generally not recommended. If you do freeze leftover risotto, be sure to completely thaw it before reheating.
Now it's time to reheat your masterpiece. There are different schools of thought on how to do this, but basically you are rehydrating the cooked rice by adding the hot cooking liquid back in. If you want to mimic what chefs do, add the risotto to a pan with a little fat (olive oil or butter will do) over low heat, then ladle small amounts of the original hot cooking liquid from a separate saucepan in, stirring constantly and scraping the bottom of the pan to get all the scraps. This process should only take a couple of minutes. Just be careful not to add too much liquid too fast, as you want it to absorb back into the rice.
Once it's heated through, remove the risotto from the heat source and add any flavoring agents you'd like, such as parmesan, heavy cream, and butter, stirring constantly. Top season, garnish, and serve.
What to do with leftover risotto
If leftovers really aren't your thing, try repurposing day-old risotto into something new and fabulous. Arancini, the classic Italian dish of risotto balls stuffed with cheese and other goodness, has Sicilian roots dating back to around the 10th century and is thought to be influence by Arab cuisine. The popular Italian street food is easy to make and even easier to enjoy. Simply scoop some of the leftover risotto into the palm of your hand, add fillings (such as cheese or meat ragù), roll into a ball, then dredge in with flour, eggs, then breadcrumbs. Fry the balls in a neutral oil in a pan or Dutch oven until the exteriors turn light brown. Let stand on a paper towel to remove any residual oil, then serve the arancini either by themselves or with marinara.
In a similar vein, risotto cakes are a great way to reuse leftover risotto. Plus, you can throw in all kinds of seasonal ingredients, such as corn, beans, and fresh herbs. Lidia Bastianich suggests adding coarsely grated zucchini for color, freshly grated Grana Padano or pecorino cheese, chopped Italian flat-leaf parsley, and an egg to bind everything together. Dredge the mixture in breadcrumbs before frying it.
Reheating risotto can bring a masterpiece back to life, and you can even extend its usage beyond the dish itself. Buon appetito!