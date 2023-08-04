The Best Way To Reheat Risotto And Make It Taste Brand-New

One of the most comforting dishes (and perhaps one of the most laborsome) is creamy, steamy risotto. Add to or top this popular Italian rice dish with whatever accoutrements you'd like, and it's a home run every time. But if you've made enough risotto to feed a small army and you're overwhelmed by the thought of leftovers, fear not. Reheating risotto is an easy task — and you'll look like a contestant on "Chopped" while doing so. To reheat risotto and make it taste brand-new, simply reintroduce to the rice the same hot cooking liquid used to make it (or a dash of white wine will do). Take it one step further and finish the rewarmed risotto with butter, heavy whipping cream, and Parmesan, as Chef Thomas Keller suggests in this creamy mushroom risotto recipe, to give it more depth of flavor.

Keep in mind that the texture will change slightly on its second go-around, so it's best to eat it straight after cooking. If you reheat risotto correctly, however, you might just discover a new masterpiece.

This Italian appetizer is made from two base ingredients: a round, small- to medium-grain white rice (there are many varieties, but Arborio and Carnaorli tend to be among the most popular), and either broth or stock, although other ingredients, including vegetables, meats, and shellfish, are usually added. The classic creaminess of risotto comes from the starch that is released as the rice absorbs the added liquid during the cooking process.