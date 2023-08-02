Where Is Mama O's Premium Kimchi From Shark Tank Today?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kimchi is a fermented Korean cabbage dish with an ancient history behind its modern reputation as a superfood. And in Season 14 of "Shark Tank," mother Myung Oh and son Kheedim Oh presented the panelists with Mama O's Premium Kimchi. (Fans surely can't forget how Daymond John, in his clean suit, adorned some rubber gloves and made homemade kimchi on stage in a wholesome "Shark Tank" moment.) While no Sharks invested in the company, Mama O's is still in business today.

In 2008, Kheedim Oh founded Mama O's Premium Kimchi in Brooklyn, New York, after encouragement and growing popularity amongst friends for his mom's homemade kimchi. After learning the art of kimchi fermentation, Kheedim first supplied kimchi to a local butcher. From this humble beginning, he could then employ staff and open a production facility in New York. Fast-forward 10 years later, and Mama O's Premium Kimchi is available nationwide at Whole Foods and worldwide on Alibaba.

Supplied to local restaurants and even found on Amazon, Mama O's Premium Kimchi is a success. So it's a bit of a surprise that it received the outcome it did on "Shark Tank."