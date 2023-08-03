What Exactly Is French Chocolate?

France is well known for croissants, crepes, and quiche Lorraine. However, it's also well known for its chocolate, which is an age-old tradition in the country. French chocolate is a rich type of chocolate that dates back to the 17th century.

Unlike many other types of chocolate around the world, French chocolate contains less sugar and more cocoa. Because of this, it has a richer and darker taste, making it feel more decadent while also being slightly better for you. It also tends to taste less sweet than chocolate from neighboring countries such as Belgium and Switzerland.

However, it's taken a long time for French chocolatiers to master the art of creating delicious chocolates that are now enjoyed around the world. Let's rewind the clock and take a look at the long history behind French chocolate making. Then, try your hand at making your own French chocolate from scratch using an age-old recipe that goes back to the origins of this unique dessert.