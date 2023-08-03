What Exactly Is French Chocolate?
France is well known for croissants, crepes, and quiche Lorraine. However, it's also well known for its chocolate, which is an age-old tradition in the country. French chocolate is a rich type of chocolate that dates back to the 17th century.
Unlike many other types of chocolate around the world, French chocolate contains less sugar and more cocoa. Because of this, it has a richer and darker taste, making it feel more decadent while also being slightly better for you. It also tends to taste less sweet than chocolate from neighboring countries such as Belgium and Switzerland.
However, it's taken a long time for French chocolatiers to master the art of creating delicious chocolates that are now enjoyed around the world. Let's rewind the clock and take a look at the long history behind French chocolate making. Then, try your hand at making your own French chocolate from scratch using an age-old recipe that goes back to the origins of this unique dessert.
The history behind French chocolate
Although the art of making French chocolate certainly developed in France, chocolate's presence in Europe at all can actually be traced back to Spain. During the 16th century, Christopher Columbus brought cacao to Spain after having discovered it during his travels in the Americas. Back in Spain, people quickly discovered how to use cacao to create a rich beverage and confections — chocolate. Chocolate was not only popular just for enjoyment, but it was also thought to be able to cure a number of different illnesses.
In 1615, chocolate made its way to France when it was gifted to King Louis XIII by his bride-to-be, Anne of Austria, prompting the French nobility to begin enjoying the treat in the palace. However, it was a later King Louis, King Louis XV, who really made the dessert popular in France. King Louis XV was such a fan of the stuff that soon, chocolate manufacturers began to crop up around France to help produce more of the confection, and more people began to learn about the wonders of chocolate.
By the 19th century, chocolate had become so popular that it was being mass-produced. Since then, the chocolate trade hasn't died down a whole lot in France, and it continues to be a popular dessert across the country.
How to make a cup of King Louis XV's French hot chocolate at home
Although chocolate has changed a lot over the years, if you want to enjoy chocolate the way King Louis XV did back in the early days of French chocolate making, you can. His favorite recipe was recorded — Château de Versailles has a written record in which the king stated that to make his hot chocolate recipe, you should "place an equal number of bars of chocolate and cups of water in a cafetiere and boil on a low heat for a short while; when you are ready to serve, add one egg yolk for four cups and stir over a low heat without allowing to boil."
If the old king's recipe sounds a little difficult to master, you can also try making a classic French hot chocolate, or chocolat chaud. Although it's slightly different, it's similar to what the king would have enjoyed back in the day and is typical of chocolatiers around Paris.
To make a cup of French hot chocolate, you'll need 1½ cups of milk and ½ cup of heavy whipping cream. You'll also need 8 ounces of chopped dark chocolate and 2 teaspoons of powdered sugar. Add all the ingredients to a pot, and stir over medium-low heat until they're combined. Then, divide the drink into two cups and enjoy!