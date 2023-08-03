Replace The Mayonnaise With Greek Yogurt For A Tangy Twist On Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs sometimes just really hit the spot with their creamy and decadent flavors. Luckily, there's nothing to stop you from making a habit of reaching for them because deviled eggs are actually quite healthy. Besides the fact that they're unprocessed and low in sodium, each half of a deviled egg includes around three grams of protein and is only 45 calories, making them a great snack for the whole family. The only ingredient that is sometimes considered unhealthy in deviled eggs is mayonnaise. However, if you want to make an ultra-healthy version of deviled eggs, simply swap in some Greek yogurt in place of that mayo.
This is a great option because Greek yogurt is not only better for you but also adds a refreshing brightness to the yolk mixture. Plus, replacing mayonnaise with Greek yogurt is super easy because, according to US Dairy, the two have similar consistencies and you can substitute them in a one-to-one ratio in most recipes.
Why you should choose Greek yogurt over mayonnaise
When trying to eat healthy, even small changes can make a big difference. For instance, Greek yogurt only has around 14 calories per tablespoon, whereas mayonnaise has around 90 calories per tablespoon. Furthermore, a nutritional comparison shows that the main differentiating factor that makes Greek yogurt a healthier choice for deviled eggs is that mayo is mostly made of fats. While fat is not all bad, the problem is that mayo contains few other beneficial macronutrients. On the other hand, Greek yogurt has both beneficial fats and protein to offer. Greek yogurt also contains less saturated fat and about 95% less sodium than a standard mayo. We call that a win!
Besides the health benefits, another reason to reach for Greek yogurt over mayonnaise is the flavor. Greek yogurt is typically unsweetened, and in its plain form, won't add any extra flavor to deviled eggs besides a small trace of tartness. On the other hand, mayonnaise can add a specific sweetness to the eggs which in many recipes is counterbalanced by vinegar. So if you are not a mayo fan, you'll definitely like the Greek yogurt version better.
How to make Greek yogurt deviled eggs
Making Greek yogurt deviled eggs is pretty similar to making regular mayo-based deviled eggs in that the best ones start with first making a batch of perfect hard-boiled eggs. After completing step one, go ahead and peel the eggs, then slice them in half, remove the yolks with a spoon, and place them in a separate bowl.
Now you will want to add your deviled egg mixture ingredients to the bowl of yolks. For four whole boiled eggs — or eight deviled eggs — this can include around 3 tablespoons of Greek yogurt, 2 teaspoons of pickle relish, ½ teaspoon of mustard, ¼ teaspoon of chili powder, and salt and pepper to taste. Once the ingredients have been added, mash the mixture together with a fork, making sure to break up all the egg yolks. Then, give the mix a taste test. If you feel that the mixture is too sweet you might want to add more mustard or a dash of vinegar. If it's too tangy add a pinch of sugar. Once you're satisfied with the flavor, go ahead and scoop the mixture evenly into the divots of the egg whites. Then season with paprika, chill, and serve.
If you want to really mix up your deviled eggs and add an interesting new flavor to the table, try using Greek yogurt as a substitute for ranch dressing in buffalo chicken deviled eggs and thank us later.