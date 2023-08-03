Replace The Mayonnaise With Greek Yogurt For A Tangy Twist On Deviled Eggs

Making Greek yogurt deviled eggs is pretty similar to making regular mayo-based deviled eggs in that the best ones start with first making a batch of perfect hard-boiled eggs. After completing step one, go ahead and peel the eggs, then slice them in half, remove the yolks with a spoon, and place them in a separate bowl.

Now you will want to add your deviled egg mixture ingredients to the bowl of yolks. For four whole boiled eggs — or eight deviled eggs — this can include around 3 tablespoons of Greek yogurt, 2 teaspoons of pickle relish, ½ teaspoon of mustard, ¼ teaspoon of chili powder, and salt and pepper to taste. Once the ingredients have been added, mash the mixture together with a fork, making sure to break up all the egg yolks. Then, give the mix a taste test. If you feel that the mixture is too sweet you might want to add more mustard or a dash of vinegar. If it's too tangy add a pinch of sugar. Once you're satisfied with the flavor, go ahead and scoop the mixture evenly into the divots of the egg whites. Then season with paprika, chill, and serve.

If you want to really mix up your deviled eggs and add an interesting new flavor to the table, try using Greek yogurt as a substitute for ranch dressing in buffalo chicken deviled eggs and thank us later.