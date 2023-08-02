Fry Your Next Batch Of Calamari In Cornmeal For Extra Crunch

Crisp up your next batch of homemade calamari with cornmeal for a light and crunchy coating.Traditionally made with flour or a mixture of flour and cornmeal, "calamari fritti," as it's known in Italian, takes on a newfound crispness by way of cornmeal. Frying foods coated in cornmeal has been practiced for quite a while — think of Southern classics like fried green tomatoes, fried catfish, fried shrimp ... you get the idea.

Calamari, as defined by Merriam-Webster, is "squid used as food." Calamari Fritti, then, translates to fried squid, as "fritti" is the masculine plural of the adjective "fritto," which is derived from the verb "friggere," meaning "to fry." The practice of eating calamari has ancient roots stemming back to the Greeks and Romans, but it wan't until the '80s that eating squid became popularized in the U.S., thanks to a genius marketing ploy by the Cornell Cooperative Extension and government agencies to market it as "calamari" to entice U.S. consumers to try it.

The New York Times notes that the term "calamari" appeared only a few times its news coverage starting as early as 1975. But it wasn't until 1980 that "fried calamari" became part of the collective lexicon, with the term peaking in the paper's coverage in 1996. Now, fried calamari appears on menus across the country, and not just at Italian eateries.