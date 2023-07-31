Is Costco Open On Labor Day 2023?

Given that Labor Day gives many people a three-day weekend, the holiday is a popular travel day. Some Americans, however, simply use it as an extra day to relax and catch up on errands, or host a casual backyard barbecue. If you're staying at home on Labor Day, there's a good chance going grocery shopping is in the cards for you. Unfortunately, you'll have to buy your food and home essentials somewhere other than Costco.

Costco is closed seven days out of the year due to national holidays. And as the company confirmed on its website, Labor Day is one of those days. While many stores and restaurants are open for at least a few hours, Costco is fully closed on the holiday, which falls on September 4 this year.

The good news is that Costco typically has a Labor Day sale every year that starts before the long weekend and lasts for a few days after Labor Day.