Is Costco Open On Labor Day 2023?
Given that Labor Day gives many people a three-day weekend, the holiday is a popular travel day. Some Americans, however, simply use it as an extra day to relax and catch up on errands, or host a casual backyard barbecue. If you're staying at home on Labor Day, there's a good chance going grocery shopping is in the cards for you. Unfortunately, you'll have to buy your food and home essentials somewhere other than Costco.
Costco is closed seven days out of the year due to national holidays. And as the company confirmed on its website, Labor Day is one of those days. While many stores and restaurants are open for at least a few hours, Costco is fully closed on the holiday, which falls on September 4 this year.
The good news is that Costco typically has a Labor Day sale every year that starts before the long weekend and lasts for a few days after Labor Day.
Will CostcoGrocery delivery orders be affected?
If you're a Costco customer, you may already be aware that a Costco membership also includes CostcoGrocery. This home delivery service gives Costco members the option to shop the entire Costco selection online and have their groceries conveniently sent to their doorstep within a timeframe of their choosing.
Because it can be accessed 24/7, CostcoGrocery is the only way to shop at Costco on Labor Day. While same-day delivery is usually an option, due to the fact that warehouses will be closed, as well as the fact that CostcoGrocery is operated in part by Instacart, it would be impossible for orders to be fulfilled on the actual holiday. The earliest you can get your groceries therefore is the morning after Labor Day.
Orders placed in advance, i.e. not on the holiday, may also be delayed by the store's scheduled closure. Rather than the standard next-day or two-day delivery window, you'll likely have to wait at least an extra day to get your groceries. If you need your groceries on or before Labor Day, you'll have to shop at a different store.