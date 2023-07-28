Cottage Cheese Cookie Dough Is A Sweet Take On The TikTok Trend

Cookies fresh out of the oven can be delicious, but sometimes the leftover dough from the spatula is just as tempting. The problem with eating raw cookie dough before you bake it is that it contains uncooked eggs and flour, ingredients that the CDC deems unsafe for consumption due to their high risk of causing food poisoning. Fortunately, there are a growing number of cookie dough recipes being shared across TikTok that are designed to be eaten raw rather than baked. Many use ingredients like garbanzo beans or call for a higher ratio of butter to make up for the lack of eggs, but they can result in an off taste and a texture that's more like Play-Doh than cookie dough. However, TikTok influencer and cookbook author Jake Cohen seems to have cracked the code. The key ingredient in his recipe is cottage cheese, and according to those who have recreated it, it makes cookie dough that tastes pretty close to the real deal.

Wait, cottage cheese? Indeed, experimenting with the curdy foodstuff has become a bona fide craze on the social media platform and thrust the dairy product into the spotlight — even the industry has started to take notice. "Cottage cheese is cool again," states Dairy Farmers of Canada in a recipe headnote introducing its "peanut butter chocolate chip cottage cheese cookie dough." What might be even cooler is how incredibly easy it is to make this treat that combines two viral trends into one sweet powerhouse snack.