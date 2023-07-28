How Long Should You Store Thawed Sour Cream In The Fridge?
When you're only using a dollop here and there, you're inevitably left with extra sour cream. Sour cream only lasts for about two weeks in the fridge; if you can't come up with ways to use it before its best-by date, you risk having to toss the excess. But fret not — there's a way to save that sour cream well past its expiration date. If you prepare it properly, sour cream will keep well in the freezer for up to six months.
Don't just toss the whole tub in the freezer and call it a day, though. Sour cream should first be stored in something airtight, such as a plastic container or bag. You can also divide the sour cream into smaller amounts, which allows you to take single servings from the freezer at a time. Some people use ice cube trays or silicone molds to make this easier. Once you're ready to eat, defrost the frozen sour cream in the fridge, and use it no more than 24 hours after you've thawed it.
Beware of texture and flavor changes
Though sour cream can be stored in the freezer safely, keep in mind that freezing this dairy product will affect the texture and flavor. The moisture in the cream will crystallize when frozen. Though packaging it correctly in an airtight container will help reduce the amount of crystals, it won't prevent them completely. The crystals are harmless, but they do affect the sour cream's inner matrix of fats and proteins, causing graininess and reducing its spreadability.
The flavor will also change as a result of sitting in the freezer. Sour cream that's been frozen works best mixed into a flavorful sauce for pasta, stirred into soups and stews, or used in baking, as this will mask any "off" flavors.
If you're planning on simply using it as a condiment on your burrito or chili, we recommend sticking with fresh sour cream, as the combination of altered texture and flavor may not be as appetizing.
Using sour cream after thawing
Once you've thawed frozen sour cream, it's recommended not to refreeze it. Though the USDA states that you can technically refreeze unused thawed foods, as long as they're refrozen quickly and the food has been kept in the refrigerator the whole time, the sour cream will continue to lose quality every time you refreeze it.
Instead, we recommend using it quickly once it's thawed. There are plenty of delicious sour cream baking recipes, including sour cream pound cake, coffee cake, or muffins. Or, you can use that extra tablespoon or two to add creaminess to a pasta sauce, or fold it into a casserole to thicken up the filling. Anywhere you might need to add silkiness and thickness or to add a touch of sour tang, you can likely sneak in a spoonful of sour cream. Just be sure to reach for fresh sour cream if you're planning to make it the star of the dish.