How Long Should You Store Thawed Sour Cream In The Fridge?

When you're only using a dollop here and there, you're inevitably left with extra sour cream. Sour cream only lasts for about two weeks in the fridge; if you can't come up with ways to use it before its best-by date, you risk having to toss the excess. But fret not — there's a way to save that sour cream well past its expiration date. If you prepare it properly, sour cream will keep well in the freezer for up to six months.

Don't just toss the whole tub in the freezer and call it a day, though. Sour cream should first be stored in something airtight, such as a plastic container or bag. You can also divide the sour cream into smaller amounts, which allows you to take single servings from the freezer at a time. Some people use ice cube trays or silicone molds to make this easier. Once you're ready to eat, defrost the frozen sour cream in the fridge, and use it no more than 24 hours after you've thawed it.