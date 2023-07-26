The Chopstick Hack For Perfectly Portioned Burger Patties

There's nothing quite as satisfying as a charred burger on a soft bun adorned with lettuce, tomato, and all the fixings. However, the process of portioning the meat can be challenging, especially when you're trying to keep your hands clean, as achieving the perfect patty-making magic usually requires getting a bit messy. But fear not — there's a technique gaining popularity on social media that will keep your hands clean and result in perfectly portioned burgers. All you need to try this hack is a plastic storage bag and a chopstick.

Instead of mixing the meat and seasonings by hand and then forming each burger individually, you'll use a plastic resealable bag to mix the ingredients thoroughly and store them. At the same time, a standard take-out-sized chopstick will become your trusty portioning tool. First, prepare your favorite burger blend and add any desired seasonings. The beauty of this trick is that it works with any burger recipe you love, so feel free to experiment beyond just ground beef — try ground chicken, turkey, or even your favorite veggie burger mixture for a delightful twist.