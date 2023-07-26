How Japan Started To Veer Away From Rice And Embrace Bread

For thousands of years, rice has established itself as a major staple in Japan. Rice, which is called "gohan" in Japanese, was historically the main feature of nearly every meal. However, The Guardian reports that a significant shift in Japanese culture is causing a change.

The shift began in 2011, marked by increased bread purchases. In fact, that year, more money was spent on bread than rice. This was caused mainly by lifestyle changes, with people in need of food that's not only fast and convenient but also affordable. However, the internationalization of Japanese cuisine also meant more variety was introduced to foods like bread and pasta.

Today, you'll find an array of Japanese recipes that feature noodles, such as ramen, sprinkled among more traditional rice dishes. This is leading to a changing food culture in the country, although rice continues to hold an essential place in the hearts of Japanese citizens.