The Juicy Tip You Need To Avoid Overcooking Reheated Steak

Of all the things to do with leftover steak, the best way to reheat steak overall is to take a little extra time and either use the stovetop or the oven. Microwaves can be convenient, but they don't offer the same level of control as these other methods of cooking do.

If you want to reheat your steak on the stovetop, get the pan warm over medium-low heat and put a small amount of oil in. Then place your steak onto the pan to sear it — covering it with a lid so the heat can envelop the meat, warming it on all sides. Be sure to check it after a minute or two, and don't crank the heat up too high, or you'll risk overcooking or even burning it.

You can also put your steak in the oven and then re-sear it after. Set the oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit and place your steak on a heat-proof wire rack (such as a cooling rack) that's set on top of a baking sheet. This will allow heat to hit all sides of the steak. Cook the steak for around a half hour. After the cooking time is over, you can sear your meat in a hot pan for a minute or so on each side to crisp up the exterior for extra deliciousness. Then let it rest before cutting into it, so the juices redistribute.