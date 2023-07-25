The Juicy Tip You Need To Avoid Overcooking Reheated Steak
Steak: delicious when cooked perfectly, but overdo it by a few degrees and you could be left with something rubbery and tough. There's nothing sadder than accidentally overcooking a perfectly tender cut of leftover beef, turning it into a gray blob because you put it in the microwave a few seconds too long. Taking a little extra time to reheat your leftover steak the right way won't make it exactly the same as it was the day you made it, but it'll certainly yield a better result than blindly reheating it.
There are various tricks for reheating steak in the microwave, in a pan, or in the oven, depending on how much time you have and how fancy you want to get. Regardless of which way you choose, though, remember one tip in particular: Remove your steak from the fridge about a half hour before you want to start reheating it. Letting the steak come up to room temperature first means it requires less time in the heat, and there will be less of a chance of overcooking it.
Reheat on the stove or in the oven for best results
Of all the things to do with leftover steak, the best way to reheat steak overall is to take a little extra time and either use the stovetop or the oven. Microwaves can be convenient, but they don't offer the same level of control as these other methods of cooking do.
If you want to reheat your steak on the stovetop, get the pan warm over medium-low heat and put a small amount of oil in. Then place your steak onto the pan to sear it — covering it with a lid so the heat can envelop the meat, warming it on all sides. Be sure to check it after a minute or two, and don't crank the heat up too high, or you'll risk overcooking or even burning it.
You can also put your steak in the oven and then re-sear it after. Set the oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit and place your steak on a heat-proof wire rack (such as a cooling rack) that's set on top of a baking sheet. This will allow heat to hit all sides of the steak. Cook the steak for around a half hour. After the cooking time is over, you can sear your meat in a hot pan for a minute or so on each side to crisp up the exterior for extra deliciousness. Then let it rest before cutting into it, so the juices redistribute.
Heating up steak in the microwave
No time to heat up the oven or get a pan out? You can still heat up steak in the microwave; just do so very carefully. The best method for this is to place the steak on a plate and dampen a paper towel. Drape the damp paper towel over the steak — this will help to seal in moisture and prevent the meat from drying out. If you have gravy or pan drippings, covering the steak in this will also help to keep it moist.
Heat the steak on medium; checking every 30 seconds, and flipping the meat regularly. Depending on how big your steak is, you may need up to two minutes to fully heat it through.
You can also try eating leftover steak cold, if the situation allows it. Using the steak in a salad, for example, is a good way to reuse it without the risk of reheating it.