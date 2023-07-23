The Major Mistake That Makes Potato Salad A Watery Mess

The most important thing you should do to prevent your potatoes from leaking water into the potato salad is to make sure you get all the water out before adding them in. This will take a little more time but will ensure you get a delicious final product.

To do this, after cutting up the potatoes and boiling them, let them sit in a colander and drain until they are completely cool. As the potato pieces cool, they will release water. So, it is important not to start mixing the potato salad together until the potatoes have cooled down to at least room temperature. Potatoes that are slightly warm may still contain enough water to ruin the dish.

Another option to avoid the watery potato problem entirely is to steam the potatoes instead of boiling them. This method will not only not avoid water-filled potatoes but will also cook them more quickly. Steamed potatoes can be mixed into the potato salad dressing while still hot.