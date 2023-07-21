Puréed Potatoes Are A Must-Try Cream Substitute For Soups

It could be due to an allergy, a preference, or just a downright dislike, but not everyone loves cream. Yet, it seems to have wormed its way into many classical soup recipes, and it's tricky to find a truly life-like substitute. Leek and potato, cream of mushroom, broccoli and cheese, and even chicken soup recipes will more likely than not contain cream. You may already know some cream substitutes — such as coconut milk — however, adding this to soups can completely alter the flavor dynamics. The replacement you're looking for that won't ruin all those delicate tastes is puréed potato.

Potatoes can save an overly salty soup, and they can save a creamless one too. Potato purée, or pomme purée, is not overly-mushed mashed potato; it is more refined. It takes a degree of care to reach a smooth consistency, quite unlike the brash beating you give your potatoes when creating mash. To mimic cream perfect for soups, it all comes down to what potatoes you use, the fat you add, and the patience you must embody. With these in check, your soup will reflect that classical creamy version you want to recreate.