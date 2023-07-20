Is There Any Truth To Exclusively Cooking With Wine You Would Drink?

First, look at wine's cooking purpose to get to the heart of this frustrating explanation. The liquid is quite versatile and used for many applications, and plenty of chefs are willing to offer tips on cooking with wine to take out the guesswork. Still, its main attraction is to impart unique flavor profiles. This can occur either through its acidic content or sweet taste, depending on whether it's dry or not, which infuses into the other ingredients. Pete Dreyer, a food writer with Great British Chefs, agrees with this and offers the reason to Decanter. "In most sauces, the most important thing is to consider the sweetness and acidity," he said. "As you cook off the alcohol and reduce the wine, both will become more pronounced."

Hence, why an acrid, sour wine will only become more unbearable, and an overly sugary one might as well be jam. However, this also provides a little more clarification on whether an undrinkable wine can be used. For instance, when deciding if a wine is worth a glass or should be thrown away, most people often rely on how it tastes, but that doesn't necessarily mean a bottle isn't drink-worthy — just that it's not your preference. As a result, you should be fine as long the flavors meet your standards, and you're mindful of how they'll meld with the other ingredients in the cooking process (which will enhance the flavors in the wine).