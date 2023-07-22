The Reason Your Cream Puffs Continue To Fall Flat

Cream puffs shouldn't be hard. The pastry is made from few ingredients: flour, butter, water, salt, and eggs. And yet if you've ever made them, you've likely struggled with them. Maybe they came out perfectly the first time? If that's true, quit now and brag about your 100% success rate with choux pastry. But if you've made them and they haven't come out right, chances are that's because they've deflated (or never rose in the first place).

This can happen for a few reasons. The most likely is that the internal structure of the pâte à choux — the type of dough for cream puffs — didn't set right. This will set off a whole slew of issues that lead to flat cream puffs. The biggest culprits: Not incorporating the eggs enough, or dough that's too wet or too dry, or dough that was too cool when you added the eggs, or too hot when you piped it. That might sound intimidating, but there are easy markers to know you're on the right track.

Cream puffs rise in the oven because steam is creating lift inside the dough, and that rise is captured by egg and flour as they bake and harden. Without the right consistency, they either won't rise or they won't set. Dough that's too dry won't have the steam power to lift the cream puffs, and they won't form a hollow center. Dough that's too wet won't be able to harden in time to hold that puffed shape.