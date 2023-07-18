Canned Juice Used To Be The Only Way To Enjoy Citrus-Based Beverages

There's nothing like a tall glass of orange juice with breakfast or a frosty cup of lemonade after some time outside in the heat. You can find these beverages in your local grocery store's refrigerated section, usually in cartons or plastic bottles advertising pulp content and whether or not the drink is "all-natural." But 100 years ago, back in the 1920s, cartons were nowhere to be found. Instead, citrus juices were stored in cans that did not need to be refrigerated.

Where did these canned juices go over time? As concentrated products became more popular in the 1940s and 1950s, the production of canned juices began to drop considerably. Concentrates were growing in popularity, and these needed to be stored in freezers. Still, the shelf-stable cans continued to live on until the '60s and '70s, when they dipped to just about 6% of the citrus juice market share in the country.

Nowadays, you'll still see frozen cans of concentrate in the freezer section, but canned juice on shelves is (mostly) a thing of the past in the United States.