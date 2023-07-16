Gordon Ramsay's Top Tip For Prepping Vibrant Avocados

It's a truth universally acknowledged that food tastes better when it looks good. For instance, bright green avocado is just more appetizing than an avocado that has turned a dull greenish-brown.

Avocado turns brown as it oxidizes. As soon as the green flesh hits the air after you cut into it, the process starts. The more air it is exposed to, the more brown it becomes. Once you dice it or mash an avocado, you've exposed even more of the flesh to oxygen, and it will brown all the more rapidly — unless you can stop the process. On TikTok, chef Gordon Ramsay shows an easy way to keep avocados bright as you cook the remainder of your meal: drizzle lime juice on the cut side.

By slicing into the avocado, he starts the oxidizing process. But by hitting the fruit with a little lime juice, he dramatically slows that process, meaning the avocado will stay vibrant as he finishes his farmer's eggs and serves his dish. The reason comes down to chemistry: The citric acid in the lime juice delays the oxidation that causes browning. With just a light coating of citrus juice, your avocado will stay green and beautiful until you're ready to eat it.