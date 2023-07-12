Domino's Is Now Officially On Uber Eats And Postmates

Domino's has struck a deal with Uber Eats and Postmates to make its menu available through these increasingly ubiquitous restaurant delivery apps. Previously, the fast food pizza chain has been just about the only international pizza chain that hasn't been available to order through these kinds of third-party services. But with rivals like Pizza Hut, Little Caesar's, and Papa John's now available on them, it's not too difficult to imagine that there was mounting pressure on Domino's to strike its own deal.

"As the No. 1 pizza company in the world, it is not surprising that Domino's is a brand people have been asking for on Uber Eats' global platform," CEO Russell Weiner said in a press release shared with Daily Meal. "Given certain customers only order their delivery from the Uber Eats app, this deal could make Domino's available to millions of new customers around the world."

Though the deal will move slowly, launching this fall in four pilot markets, the move to third-party delivery apps is still a significant one for Domino's. So much of the chain's image over the years has been built around its skill at not just making hot and fresh pizza but delivering it too. From the long-scrapped 30-minutes-or-less delivery pledge and the infamous Noid mascot to custom cars with pizza ovens built into them and, just last year, a specially-branded fleet of electric vehicles.