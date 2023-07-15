10 Discontinued Domino's Items We Won't See Again
Domino's is a go-to resource for late-night snackers, college partiers, and Sunday football fans. Over the years, this popular pizza chain has introduced a dizzying array of innovative and quirky menu items that left an indelible mark on our pizza-loving hearts. However, not every culinary experiment can withstand the test of time, and alas, some of these creations have been lost in the depths of pizza lore. It's time to remember some of those tantalizing treats that once adorned our beloved Domino's menus but have now slipped away into the realm of pizza mythology.
This article pays homage to 10 discontinued items that have left a saucy void in our hearts and an empty spot on our delivery order history. These culinary marvels pushed the boundaries of pizza innovation, inviting us to indulge in gustatory delights that we thought could only exist in our wildest dreams (or perhaps our cheesiest nightmares). From experimental desserts that left us bewildered yet oddly intrigued to crust creations that defied the laws of physics, these lost treasures have us shedding tomato sauce tears.
Let's raise our pizza cutters high and bid farewell to 10 discontinued Domino's items that have forever ingrained themselves in the halls of pizza legend. Prepare to salivate, reminisce, and mourn the loss of these gastronomic masterpieces as we honor their memory in this pizza pilgrimage.
1. Oreo Dessert Pizza
Domino's Oreo Dessert Pizza was a whimsical dessert creation that left our taste buds in a state of sugary bliss. It was a unique menu item that showcased Domino's playful experimentation with unconventional pizza toppings. This dessert treat was released in 2007 as a limited edition menu item, allowing patrons to indulge in this unique sweet for just $3.99 with purchase.
The pizza, if it can truly be called a pizza, consisted of a sweet, doughy pizza crust topped with a layer of rich vanilla sauce and a generous sprinkling of crushed Oreo cookies. This sugary delight was baked to perfection, creating a warm, gooey, and indulgent treat that satisfied both pizza and dessert cravings in one glorious bite. However, as much as Oreo Dessert Pizza captured the imaginations and palates of pizza enthusiasts, it was unfortunately discontinued. Some felt it was too sweet, but it seems some people enjoyed it, as other pizzerias have recreated their own versions.
Nevertheless, the Oreo pizza remains a cherished memory for those who had the opportunity to savor its sweet goodness. Its discontinuation serves as a reminder that even the most creative culinary inventions can have a limited lifespan. Though no longer available, the legacy of this unique dessert lives on in the hearts of those who experienced its one-of-a-kind taste sensation.
2. Roasted red pepper pizza topping
Domino's has always been a go-to for pizza needs of all kinds with an array of toppings to choose from. However, one of those toppings has recently been voted off the island — the roasted red peppers. Adding a delightful burst of flavor and a touch of smoky sweetness, red peppers brought a unique twist to traditional pizza toppings. Despite being a beloved addition to Domino's menu, the red peppers were discontinued within the last year or so.
While the red peppers were favored by many, the decision to discontinue them may have been influenced by factors such as cost, availability, or a shift in consumer tastes. Although the red peppers are no longer a standard topping option, it's worth noting that Domino's continues to introduce new and exciting toppings to cater to evolving palates. The chain also still features a green pepper option for those who crave bell peppers on pizza.
3. Quattro Formaggi Burst Pizza
Domino's Quattro Formaggi Burst Pizza was a cheese lover's dream come true. This item from Domino's India featured a crust that was layered with a delectable blend of four different kinds of cheese – gouda, ricotta, mozzarella, and cheddar — creating a gooey and indulgent experience with every bite.
The decision to discontinue the Quattro Formaggi Burst Pizza may have been influenced by various factors. Domino's regularly assesses its menu to ensure it aligns with customer preferences and market trends. And while there were many fans of the Quattro Formaggi, this pizza was also a more pricey option than most on the menu.
Although this creative crust pizza is no longer available, its legacy lives on in the hearts of cheese aficionados who fondly remember the cheesy goodness it brought to their pizza experience. As we bid farewell to the Quattro Formaggi Burst Pizza, let's cherish the memories it created and eagerly anticipate the next cheesy adventure that Domino's has in store for us.
4. Calzone Pockets
Domino's India's Calzone Pockets were a delightful twist on the traditional pizza experience. These handheld delights featured a folded pizza dough stuffed with a variety of delicious fillings, creating a portable and satisfying meal option for pizza lovers. They were a perfect single-serving treat that gave you the experience of pizza in pocket form.
The Calzone Pockets were carefully crafted using tender and flavorful Domino's dough filled with a combination of paneer, red paprika, onion, and peppers. These pockets were then wrapped in a layer of cheese, creating a delectable and satisfying treat. To add an extra kick, they were served with a side of hot sauce, providing a spicy and tangy flavor to complement the cheesy goodness.
However, the calzone pockets didn't make the ultimate menu cut. Fans were so upset, they even petitioned to try and get them back on the menu. Unfortunately, for now, they live in the Domino's graveyard with many hoping they will make a resurgence in the future.
5. Chocolate Dipped Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Who doesn't love a good chocolate chip cookie? Domino's tried to capitalize on a tried and true dessert classic with its single-serving, chocolate-dipped chocolate chunk cookies. These soft-baked cookies were loaded with generous chunks of rich chocolate and featured a delightful twist — a portion of each cookie was coated in a smooth chocolate shell, creating an irresistible combination of textures and flavors. You could take one home as a treat or grab a bunch for the whole family to enjoy.
This cookie option is no longer available — it was tested in some stores in 2015, but it's not clear if it ever saw a wide release. Domino's still features a few dessert items such as marbled cookie brownies, cinnamon twists, and chocolate lava crunch cakes. These other options may not have the nostalgia of grandma's kitchen, but they'll have to do the trick for now when ordering from Domino's.
6. Big Brekkie Pizza
While Domino's is well-known for lunch and dinner treats, the company's U.K. division once dabbled in the world of breakfast in the form of a breakfast pizza: the Big Brekkie Pizza. This wild creation contained all your breakfast favorites on top of a delicious Domino's pizza crust. It was a unique menu item designed specifically for those who craved a savory and satisfying start to their day.
The Big Brekkie Pizza featured a pizza crust topped with traditional breakfast ingredients such as scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, sausage, and a blend of melted cheese topped with either ketchup or HP Sauce. This unconventional combination offered a savory twist on the typical breakfast fare, providing a hearty and flavorful meal option.
Unfortunately, the Big Brekkie Pizza is no longer available. This niche item was an exploration of how far Domino's could push the pizza envelope, but ultimately, it didn't find a place on the permanent menu. Its memory lives on as a savory morning delight in the hearts of those who enjoyed its unique breakfast twist.
7. Baked Apple Oven Dip
In recent years, Domino's has released a variety of decadent dips to its sides menu, but one that didn't make the final cut was the Baked Apple Oven Dip. This delectable dessert side offered a touch of sweetness to the pizza experience. It was a warm, gooey apple-based dip served with a side of cinnamon twists, creating a delightful combination of flavors and textures.
While the cinnamon twists are still available, this apple dip is not, quickly disappearing from the menu without notice. However, you can still fill your dip cravings with Domino's Cheesy Marinara Dip or Five Cheese Dip, both served with an optional side of Parmesan or Garlic Twists. We know these options lean savory instead of sweet, but they are the only reminders of that apple dip goodness we once knew. Will the apple dip or a new sweet dip return to the menu? Only time will tell.
8. Chicken Kickers
Domino's Chicken Kickers were a savory and satisfying menu item that added a tasty kick to any pizza order. These bite-sized chicken pieces were seasoned with a flavorful blend of herbs and spices, providing a delicious protein-packed option for pizza lovers.
Regrettably, the Chicken Kickers have been discontinued and are no longer available on Domino's U.S. menu, though they seem to still be sold in some international markets. While they may have had a loyal following, it's possible that they didn't generate the widespread demand necessary to justify their continued presence on the menu in the States. While some folks are demanding they return to the line-up, it seems Domino's isn't looking to bring these back anytime soon.
Although the Chicken Kickers are no longer available, their memory lives on in the hearts and taste buds of those who enjoyed their flavorful and convenient appeal. Patrons can still enjoy a variety of boneless chicken and bone-in wings with sauces such as BBQ, garlic, plain, and sweet mango.
9. Chicken Taco Pizza
Domino's Chicken Taco Pizza was a unique and flavorful twist on a traditional pizza offering. This mouthwatering creation combined the best of both worlds by blending the beloved flavors of tacos with the classic pizza format. This unique pizza featured grilled chicken, crispy veggies, multiple cheeses, and a delicious taco seasoning. It was launched alongside the brand's cheeseburger pizza, another daring attempt at snack food fusion.
Unfortunately, the Chicken Taco Pizza has been discontinued and is no longer available on Domino's menu. As Domino's strives to innovate and introduce fresh and exciting flavors, it's natural for certain items to be discontinued to make way for new offerings that capture customers' interest. With options such as Chicken Bacon Ranch and Philly Cheesesteak, you'll never get bored at Domino's. And hey, maybe someday this pizza will make a glorious return. Until then, it's time to find a new favorite.
10. Garlic Dippers
Domino's Garlic Dippers were a beloved side option from Domino's U.K. that added a flavorful twist to any pizza order. These delectable breadsticks were infused with rich garlic flavor, providing a savory and satisfying accompaniment to the main course. Regrettably, the Garlic Dippers were discontinued in 2020. They made a brief return in 2022, but as of 2023, they are no longer available on Domino's U.K.'s menu.
Although the Garlic Dippers are no longer available, their memory lives on in the hearts and taste buds of those who enjoyed their garlicky goodness. While patrons in the U.K. can still order Domino's Garlic Pizza Bread, this item just doesn't have that same taste and nostalgic joy.
However, Garlic Dippers have been brought back before, so we can hope that one day, these breaded treats can make another encore for a little more love. But right now, Domino's is making no promises.