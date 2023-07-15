The Genius Hack For Measuring Honey That'll Change Baking Forever

Chef Ethan Stowell, who "weigh[s] almost everything," suggests using a scale when baking because "It's a much more accurate and error-free way of doing recipes," he shared with The Seattle Times. However, it's not so easy with sticky or viscous ingredients like honey or maple syrup, mainly because they tend to cling to utensils and surfaces (even when using a scale), which could potentially throw off the precision. Still, a trick went viral on TikTok and other social media outlets, making the process much smoother. It revolves around creating an imprint in the dry ingredients.

By forming a well within your flour or other powder-based ingredients with an indentation from the back of a measuring spoon or cup, you can produce a recess roughly the same shape and size as the measuring tool. This is handy, particularly with treacly foods like honey (or any other similar component you want to add). Additionally, this method will make less of a mess because the honey, which would be incorporated anyways, can now go directly from its container into the dry elements.