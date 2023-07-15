The One-Of-A-Kind McDonald's That You Can Actually Ski Through
Nestled within the heart of the picturesque Lindvallen resort area in Sweden, there's an iconic establishment serving piping-hot cheeseburgers, crispy fries, and hot cocoa like no other. It's the world's only ski-through McDonald's, offering a dining experience that blends the beloved fast-food chain's signature flavors with the thrill of a winter sport. Since its inception in 1996, this one-of-a-kind establishment has been cleverly designed to cater to the needs of hungry skiers, featuring a McSki that is comparable to a drive-thru but for those arriving on two skis instead of four wheels (Germany introduced a similar concept for boaters called the McBoat).
The design of the restaurant, which also features a modern indoor dining space for those looking to sit down and get warm, has made it simple for skiers to whizz past and quickly grab a hot drink or a bite to eat without ever leaving the slopes, making the McDonald's in Lindvallen a must-visit spot for any ski enthusiast eager for a dining experience that's unmatched anywhere else in the world.
Whether you're a lifelong fan of fast food or simply a winter sports aficionado visiting Lindvallen looking to warm up with a quick McCafe, this quirky and fascinating slice of Swedish culture is not to be missed.
What to know about McDonald's Lindvallen
While the exterior of this McDonald's is undoubtedly striking, with its wooden façade that blends in seamlessly with its natural surroundings, the interior is surprisingly modern and vibrant. You'll find several digital screens dotted throughout the entrance of the restaurant that make it easy to browse and order from the menu. As for the menu itself, it's packed with the usual McDonald's staples, including burgers, fries, and chicken nuggets.
But what sets this location apart is the abundance of hot items and treats available at the McCafe, located right next to the main counter. From hot chocolate and cappuccinos to tantalizing donuts, macarons, and Oreo muffins, there are plenty of delicious options to keep you fueled up as you hit the ski slopes again and again.
According to online reviews, the service is quick, so you can grab your meal and be back outside in no time. One diner even mentioned that they accommodate skiers by placing ski and helmet holders both inside and out for you to comfortably store your gear if you're planning on dining in. Ultimately, aside from the novelty of the McSki window, you'll find a sleek, modern space that's similar to most other European McDonald's locations, offering warmth and coziness to thaw the chill from winter storms and snow flurries.
How to McSki into this McDonald's
Have you typed the restaurant's address into Google Maps and seen it listed as temporarily closed? Unfortunately, but quite understandably, it appears that the McDonald's Lindvallen location is only open during ski season.
According to an Instagram post, the restaurant seems to open in November each year, with the post from November 25, 2021, stating that they had finally opened their doors for the season before going on to mention that "preliminary opening hours" were from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fast-food chain clarified that "further into the season, as usual, we are always open" from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Unlike most fast-food joints, which are located in the heart of busy cities, this McRestaurant is situated just south of the city center of Lindvallen. It's nestled between ski slopes, so you can easily ski by on your way up or down the mountain (it's located just a stone's throw away from Valletorget). It's also not inside any specific resort, meaning that you don't have to be skiing or have any special day pass to stop by and dine. Whether you're looking to fuel up for a day on the slopes or want to take a break in between runs, this McDonald's ski-in, ski-out location has got all your favorite fast-food delights on offer. So grab your skis and head to one of the coolest McDonald's locations in the world.