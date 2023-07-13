The Oven Hack For Fluffy Rice That Might Be A Little Controversial

Rice is one of the most widely consumed foods, offering both flavor and nutrition. Chances are, you've tried or heard of risotto, paella, pilaf, jambalaya, bibimbap, and other traditional rice dishes from around the world. But despite its popularity, this grain is tricky to cook and doesn't always taste that great. Even small mistakes, such as adding too much water or taking the lid off while cooking, can ruin your rice.

For example, cooking rice for too long can result in a dry or chewy consistency. That's not a big deal when it comes to rice pudding or rice cakes, but if you're making pilaf, risotto, or arroz de lisa, you'll want the rice to be fluffy. One solution is to bake it in the oven instead of cooking it on the stovetop. This method allows for more even heat distribution, resulting in perfectly cooked rice with fluffy grains and minimal clumping. Plus, it's a great way to free up your stovetop and save time.

Oven-cooked rice is ready in 45 minutes or less. In the meantime, you can chop some veggies, do a quick workout, or take a walk. Basically, there's no need to watch your rice cook or stir it every few minutes. The best part is, you won't end up with burnt rice — unless you forget to turn off the oven.