The Oven Hack For Fluffy Rice That Might Be A Little Controversial
Rice is one of the most widely consumed foods, offering both flavor and nutrition. Chances are, you've tried or heard of risotto, paella, pilaf, jambalaya, bibimbap, and other traditional rice dishes from around the world. But despite its popularity, this grain is tricky to cook and doesn't always taste that great. Even small mistakes, such as adding too much water or taking the lid off while cooking, can ruin your rice.
For example, cooking rice for too long can result in a dry or chewy consistency. That's not a big deal when it comes to rice pudding or rice cakes, but if you're making pilaf, risotto, or arroz de lisa, you'll want the rice to be fluffy. One solution is to bake it in the oven instead of cooking it on the stovetop. This method allows for more even heat distribution, resulting in perfectly cooked rice with fluffy grains and minimal clumping. Plus, it's a great way to free up your stovetop and save time.
Oven-cooked rice is ready in 45 minutes or less. In the meantime, you can chop some veggies, do a quick workout, or take a walk. Basically, there's no need to watch your rice cook or stir it every few minutes. The best part is, you won't end up with burnt rice — unless you forget to turn off the oven.
Cook rice in the oven for extra fluffiness
While there are several ways to cook rice in the oven, one particular recipe caught our eye with its simplicity. This oven hack for fluffy rice comes from @Kellyoz, a TikTok food creator. First, you'll fill a baking dish with white rice. Next, add an equal part of water, some butter, and a pinch of salt. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil, put it in the oven, and cook it for 45 minutes or so. Once it's ready, let it sit for a couple of minutes, and then run a fork through it for extra fluffiness.
"This is how restaurants have always cooked large quantities of rice. In the oven, so it cooks evenly and does not burn," said TikTok user Bill Bailey. A few weeks later, Kellyoz shared a new TikTok video featuring a similar recipe. This time, they used a two-to-one ratio of rice and chicken stock plus salt, pepper, thyme, red pepper flakes, and onion powder.
This hack can be a lifesaver when you're cooking rice for a crowd. Just remember to fluff up the rice with a fork while it's still warm. Also, make sure you use enough water or chicken stock to cover the rice. If you plan to cook brown rice, add two and a half cups of liquid for every cup of rice and bake it for 60 minutes.
Jazz up your baked rice with the right ingredients
Oven-baked rice is delicious as is, but you can make it taste even better. One option is to cook it as described above and then mix it with carrots, edamame, soy sauce, and sesame oil. A delicious baked brown rice and edamame recipe has that sought-after umami flavor and delivers a hefty dose of protein. Note that you can also bake jasmine rice, wild rice, or basmati rice and use vegetable stock instead of water.
If you're not in a rush, sauté a few pieces of garlic, ginger, or finely diced onions in oil or butter. Stir them into the rice, add water, cover with foil, and bake for 40-45 minutes. You may also sprinkle fresh or dried herbs like rosemary, basil, cilantro, or parsley over the rice before baking. Spices can add warmth and complexity to rice dishes, so go ahead and use a bit of paprika, turmeric, cumin, or saffron.
For a tropical twist, replace half of the water with coconut milk. This trick works particularly well for Asian or Caribbean-inspired rice dishes, such as arroz junto, arroz con maíz, or Trinidad pelau. Another option is to sprinkle toasted almonds, pine nuts, cashews, or dried fruits over baked rice. Serve it warm to fully enjoy its flavor. For a tangy flavor, squeeze fresh lemon or lime juice over the cooked rice before serving.