The White Truffle Ice Cream With A Record-Breaking Price Tag

Would you pay $21 for a smoothie in Los Angeles? What about $69 for a lobster pizza in New York? How about one small, fancy serving of Japanese gelato for 880,000 yen? That's $6,103.74 in U.S. dollars as of publication.

Cellato, a Tokyo-based company, sells fancy, expensive gelato made with a fusion of Japanese and European ingredients. It won the Guinness World Record for the most expensive ice cream on the planet on May 18, 2023, for its Byakuya ice cream. This gelato is made with Italian white truffles, sake lees, two types of cheese, and gold leaf. It is shipped in a small glass jar with truffle oil and a spoon made by artisans in Fushimi, Kyoto. To eat the ice cream, Cellato recommends waiting until the hyper-frozen dessert is soft enough to easily put this spoon into it after drizzling the frozen treat with the accompanying white truffle oil. If it's too hard, Cellato (perhaps blasphemously) says you can put it in a 500-watt microwave oven for 10–20 seconds. Cellato pairs the gelato with a full-bodied sake, chablis white wine, rum, grappa, sweet sake, vinsanto, or pommeau de Normandie to match the flavors of the treat.