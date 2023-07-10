To Properly Poach Frozen Shrimp, Water Temperature Is Key
Shrimp are delicate little things; it doesn't take much to turn a tender shrimp into a chewy little ball of rubber. That's why a light poach is one of the best ways to cook this finicky seafood. Poaching simply means to simmer something gently in a liquid; it can be water, a stock, or even melted butter. You may already know how to poach an egg. But poaching other meats, such as shrimp, can yield heavenly results.
While fresh shrimp fit the bill for these sorts of recipes, frozen shrimp work just as well — so long as you thaw them thoroughly first. (This can be done by letting them rest in the fridge until thawed or running them under flowing cool water.)
What's the trick to a perfect poach? It's all in the temperature. A poach is not a boil — the water should remain below boiling point at around 170 degrees Fahrenheit. If it reaches too high of a temperature, the shrimp can seize up and overcook, resulting in a less-than-enjoyable finished product.
Keeping track of water temperature
Regardless of your choice of poaching liquid, keeping the temperature constant is the most important variable when poaching your shrimp. Keep an eye on your pot, as visual cues can tell you when a pot of water, stock, or other liquid is simmering.
Small, sparse bubbles should form at the top, occasionally breaking through the surface. Do not let the liquid form a rolling boil, or even a heavy simmer. A light touch will cook the shrimp.
Visual cues don't always cut the mustard, though, and sometimes it pays to be a little more precise. A thermometer, which is an invaluable kitchen tool, can help. Instant-read thermometers can check the temperature of cooked meats, candy, oil, and water for extra accuracy while cooking and baking. While it's possible to get by without a kitchen thermometer, we recommend having one on hand — it's just plain useful.
How to use poached shrimp properly
With poached shrimp in hand (er, bowl), you can now use your cooked seafood in a recipe. The most classic use for poached shrimp is in shrimp cocktail, chilled and served alongside tangy cocktail sauce and lemon. But there are dozens of applications for these delicious treats, from appetizers to main meals.
Tossing the shrimp in with vegetables and dressings makes for a delicious and light shrimp salad that could be served as a starter or a main dish; use avocado, tomato, red onion and a drizzle of lime juice and olive oil for a bright and delicious meal. You can also use poached shrimp in spring rolls, where chopped vegetables and cooked vermicelli noodles are rolled into rice paper and dipped into homemade peanut sauce.
Or, simply save them and use them for quick shrimp recipes throughout the week; shrimp will keep for three to four days in the fridge after cooking.