To Properly Poach Frozen Shrimp, Water Temperature Is Key

Shrimp are delicate little things; it doesn't take much to turn a tender shrimp into a chewy little ball of rubber. That's why a light poach is one of the best ways to cook this finicky seafood. Poaching simply means to simmer something gently in a liquid; it can be water, a stock, or even melted butter. You may already know how to poach an egg. But poaching other meats, such as shrimp, can yield heavenly results.

While fresh shrimp fit the bill for these sorts of recipes, frozen shrimp work just as well — so long as you thaw them thoroughly first. (This can be done by letting them rest in the fridge until thawed or running them under flowing cool water.)

What's the trick to a perfect poach? It's all in the temperature. A poach is not a boil — the water should remain below boiling point at around 170 degrees Fahrenheit. If it reaches too high of a temperature, the shrimp can seize up and overcook, resulting in a less-than-enjoyable finished product.