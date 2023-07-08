The Reason Diet Coke Lime Was Quietly Discontinued
For many soda lovers, Diet Coke Lime was the perfect combination of tart and sweet, offering a refreshing twist on the classic beverage that was hard to resist. So, when the news broke that the lime-infused flavor was being discontinued in 2018, fans were understandably disappointed and, quite frankly, confused. After all, Diet Coke Lime had amassed a loyal following ever since its introduction in 2004, and it quickly became a staple for those looking for a citrusy riff on the original Diet Coke.
But despite its popularity, the powers that be at Coca-Cola had other plans, and the popular soda flavor was pulled from shelves and sold exclusively on Amazon alongside Diet Coke Cherry. A Coca-Cola spokesperson told BuzzFeed News at the time, "While Diet Coke Cherry and Diet Coke Lime were available for a limited time during the roll-out of the new flavors in early 2018, they have been phased out of stores and online. However, Diet Coke Cherry continues to be available on Coca-Cola Freestyle."
Soon after, fans of the flavored soda claimed they couldn't even find it on Amazon, leading to an outcry on social media and online petitions requesting the beverage brand bring back the lime-flavored Diet Coke. To understand why they didn't automatically restart production, though, it helps to understand why they pulled the product in the first place (and where you can still get your hands on a can or two of something similar).
Coca-Cola tries to stay fresh
Diet Coke Lime seemed to be well-received by Coca-Cola aficionados, supplying a guilt-free way to enjoy a little lime flavor in their lives. But the love affair was short-lived. Why was it pulled from the market and added to the long list of discontinued sodas we're never getting back? The answer is simple: Diet Coke Lime was given the pink slip to make room for a new series of flavors created with millennials in mind.
In an effort to stay fresh and relevant, Coca-Cola decided to phase out Diet Coke Lime and replace it with a new line of flavors that it hoped would resonate with the younger audience. The same Coca-Cola spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, "Diet Coke Cherry and Diet Coke Lime were upgraded to Diet Coke Feisty Cherry and Diet Coke Ginger Lime to offer people a bolder taste experience." The other flavors introduced in 2018 included Twisted Mango and Zesty Blood Orange, all complete with bold new packaging that was designed to capture the attention of social media users.
Unfortunately, the new flavors failed to replicate the sensational taste of Diet Coke Lime, and it wasn't long before fans were clamoring for the return of their favorite drink. Despite several social media users rooting for the revival of the carbonated drink, the Diet Coke flavor hasn't returned since, at least not in American markets.
Alternatives to Diet Coke Lime
Although Diet Coke hasn't offered any lime flavors in the American market since the unsuccessful rebranding in 2018, the brand has continued to launch new flavors in non-American markets. In Britain, for example, fans can enjoy the Diet Coke Sublime Lime flavor, which debuted in 2020. It followed the launch of flavors such as Coca-Cola Cherry Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola Vanilla Zero Sugar, and Diet Coke Twisted Strawberry.
Simon Harrison, vice president of commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said, "Diet Coke Sublime Lime will be the perfect addition to the Coca-Cola light flavours range, which aims to satisfy a broader consumer appeal," per Better Retailing.
While it's understandable to feel frustrated with the lack of lime options in the American market, there are still options for those who crave the citrusy tang of a refreshing soda. One alternative to consider is the lime-flavored Starry, a lighter soda similar to Sierra Mist, which has a slightly sweeter taste than Diet Coke Lime but still offers that refreshing burst of citrus.
Another option is to make Diet Coke Lime yourself with fresh lime juice. Our homemade Coca-Cola Lime recipe is a great place to start, but you can spice up any soda by adding your desired amount of lime juice and topping it off with a lime garnish. If that doesn't satisfy your cravings, you might just have to book a flight to Britain to snag some Diet Coke Sublime Lime.