The Reason Diet Coke Lime Was Quietly Discontinued

For many soda lovers, Diet Coke Lime was the perfect combination of tart and sweet, offering a refreshing twist on the classic beverage that was hard to resist. So, when the news broke that the lime-infused flavor was being discontinued in 2018, fans were understandably disappointed and, quite frankly, confused. After all, Diet Coke Lime had amassed a loyal following ever since its introduction in 2004, and it quickly became a staple for those looking for a citrusy riff on the original Diet Coke.

But despite its popularity, the powers that be at Coca-Cola had other plans, and the popular soda flavor was pulled from shelves and sold exclusively on Amazon alongside Diet Coke Cherry. A Coca-Cola spokesperson told BuzzFeed News at the time, "While Diet Coke Cherry and Diet Coke Lime were available for a limited time during the roll-out of the new flavors in early 2018, they have been phased out of stores and online. However, Diet Coke Cherry continues to be available on Coca-Cola Freestyle."

Soon after, fans of the flavored soda claimed they couldn't even find it on Amazon, leading to an outcry on social media and online petitions requesting the beverage brand bring back the lime-flavored Diet Coke. To understand why they didn't automatically restart production, though, it helps to understand why they pulled the product in the first place (and where you can still get your hands on a can or two of something similar).