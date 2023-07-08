The Hilariously Unexpected Hack For Keeping Tabs On Your Grill's Temperature

If you're a serious griller, you know that getting the temperature just right is crucial to achieving those perfect sear marks and juicy, flavorful meats. Luckily, there are plenty of high-tech gadgets out there that will help you monitor your grill's temperature with pinpoint accuracy — but sometimes, the best solution is the simplest one, and this one requires you to have a baby monitor on hand.

Yes, you read that right: by using a baby monitor, you can easily keep tabs on the temperature of your smoker or grill without ever leaving the comfort of your couch or patio chair. Instead of spending a fortune on expensive wireless temperature probes or fancy digital thermometers, all you need is a baby monitor with a clear view of the smoker or grill to get real-time updates on your grill temperature. Whether you're inside catching up on your favorite show or lounging by the pool with a drink in hand, you'll never have to leave your post to keep tabs on your grill again.

And the best part? This inexpensive hack from BuzzFeed is ridiculously easy to set up and use, making it a great option for novices and seasoned grill masters alike. So if you're ready to take your grilling game to the next level without breaking the bank or adding unnecessary accessories, grab your baby monitor and get ready to smoke some serious meats.