The Hilariously Unexpected Hack For Keeping Tabs On Your Grill's Temperature
If you're a serious griller, you know that getting the temperature just right is crucial to achieving those perfect sear marks and juicy, flavorful meats. Luckily, there are plenty of high-tech gadgets out there that will help you monitor your grill's temperature with pinpoint accuracy — but sometimes, the best solution is the simplest one, and this one requires you to have a baby monitor on hand.
Yes, you read that right: by using a baby monitor, you can easily keep tabs on the temperature of your smoker or grill without ever leaving the comfort of your couch or patio chair. Instead of spending a fortune on expensive wireless temperature probes or fancy digital thermometers, all you need is a baby monitor with a clear view of the smoker or grill to get real-time updates on your grill temperature. Whether you're inside catching up on your favorite show or lounging by the pool with a drink in hand, you'll never have to leave your post to keep tabs on your grill again.
And the best part? This inexpensive hack from BuzzFeed is ridiculously easy to set up and use, making it a great option for novices and seasoned grill masters alike. So if you're ready to take your grilling game to the next level without breaking the bank or adding unnecessary accessories, grab your baby monitor and get ready to smoke some serious meats.
Monitor meats from a distance
Grilling is a labor of love that requires patience and dedication. It involves keeping a watchful eye on the temperature, timing, and doneness of each cut of meat, whether you're grilling chicken skewers, hamburger patties, or delectable steaks. Luckily, the baby monitor hack can give you peace of mind and allow you to step back and enjoy the party.
To set it up, face the monitor towards the temperature reader on your smoker or grill to get a live feed of the temperature. If your grill doesn't have an external temperature monitor, don't sweat it. You can easily get a leave-in thermometer to attach to your meats and leave it outside the grill. Then, just place the baby monitor facing the thermometer to constantly view the temperature from the comfort of your home. The benefit of this option is that when you're done, there are plenty of other ways to use a meat thermometer.
If you're inserting any type of temperature monitor into your cuts, pitmaster and hog farmer Tank Jackson tells Food & Wine, "You want to find the deepest and thickest muscle and penetrate it down to the middle, not touching any bones." Bones act as heat conductors, so if your thermometer is touching them, you'll get an inaccurate temperature read that will defeat the purpose of monitoring it from afar. Instead, insert it into a muscly part of the meat before you start cooking for the most accurate reading.
Alternatives to baby monitors
While baby monitors might be the most hilarious (and unexpected) way to keep an eye on your grill's temperature, they're certainly not the only option. If you don't have a meat thermometer at the ready or your only baby monitor is currently in use performing its usual baby monitoring duties, there are other ways to keep tabs on your grill from afar.
One option is to set up a laptop or webcam to live stream your grill directly to your phone. This method gives you a real-time view of your grill's temperature and an early warning system if things start to get too hot or too cool. Plus, you can keep an eye on your cooking progress, even if you're not in the backyard.
Another option is to place someone's phone camera in front of the grill's thermometer and then call that phone to monitor it via a video call. This option might be a bit more labor-intensive, but it's a clever way to repurpose technology that you might already have on hand. Just be sure to place the phone far enough away to avoid any issues stemming from excessive heat.
Ultimately, whether you opt for a baby monitor, laptop, webcam, or phone camera, make sure to watch that grill temperature at all times. To further enhance the flavor of your smoked meats, use wood lump charcoal. It's one of pitmaster Rodney Scott's top recommendations for grilling newbies.