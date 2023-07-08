16 Food Court Items You Should Avoid At All Costs

When it comes to the universal appeal of food court items, few can compete with the omnipresent french fries. They have been a staple of quick meals worldwide, with their inviting aroma and satisfying crunch making them an irresistible choice for many. However, behind their appealing exterior lurk some less appetizing truths.

First off, french fries are fried in oils that are rich in unhealthy trans and saturated fats. These types of fats can increase your cholesterol levels, which can potentially lead to heart disease according to WebMD. While some food courts might promote the use of "healthier" oils, it's essential to remember that the frying process itself can alter the properties of the oil, leading to the formation of harmful compounds.

Portion size is another issue. A small serving can quickly become a large one, and with that, the calorie count can slowly pile up and skyrocket. The fries themselves offer very little satiety, making it easier to consume them in large amounts without feeling full. This factor, combined with their high caloric density, can contribute to unwanted weight gain.