The Bright Green Cucumber Sauce That Predates Tomato Ketchup

Finding cucumber ketchup on a menu might raise some eyebrows. After all, why mess with a good thing? Ketchup is a classic for a reason, right? Well, it might surprise you to learn that cucumber ketchup, far from being a radical reimagining of the standard, was around well before tomato ketchup became the norm. In fact, cucumber and tomato represent just a fraction of the many ketchup varieties out there, and if it weren't for a little company called Heinz, we might have had a better understanding of the full ketchup spectrum. Instead, we (particularly in the United States) tend to think of the condiment as a singular thing defined largely by the presence of tomato, ignoring the fact that, in the wide world of ketchup, almost anything goes.

Many historic British and American cookbooks contain recipes for cucumber ketchup, but they vary greatly from one to the next. The basics are consistent: Take chopped or grated cucumbers and bring them to a boil along with onions, vinegar, and various spices before lowering the heat and simmering to produce a viscous sauce. The ingredients are really a free-for-all, with recipes calling for everything from mustard seed to nutmeg to horseradish in order to round out the flavor. You'll need to find a recipe whose ingredients suit your palate and try making it on your own. Now, if you're wondering why you don't see cucumber ketchup in grocery stores these days, we need to look back at history.