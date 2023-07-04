The Sheet Pan Hack That Makes Cooking Prep Way Less Chaotic

If you spend a lot of time in your kitchen, you probably have a lot of instruments, gadgets, and the like to help keep the cooking experience as painless as possible. Nevertheless, some equipment gets used more than others. After all, specific instruments, like a sheet pan or cookie sheet, only serve one explicit purpose, right? Well, that's not true, especially in this case.

Sheet pans, like plastic wrap or Lexans (sturdy plastic containers), are used for every imaginable situation in the restaurant industry. There's a reason: Chefs and line cooks don't have the time to run around trying to gather all the necessary items they need for service, even if they're regularly on the move. Sheet pans act as a tray that holds everything they need in one trip. So, try following their lead the next time you need to collect your ingredients and tools before starting a meal. It might keep you from making a mess.