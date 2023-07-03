The Sweet Way To Make Canned Carrots Taste Far Better
You may be familiar with a certain carrot myth that tells of a particular orange vegetable that can help you see in the dark. Fantasies aside, carrots are extremely nutritious, offering high levels of vitamin A, fiber, and antioxidants. The only downside to these sweet roots is that it can be time-consuming to prepare them — peeling is tedious. Enter canned carrots. These convenient cans are brilliant for adding a vibrant nutritional boost to soups, Sunday lunches, or merely as a side. However, they are notorious for tasting slightly funky.
Never fear: There is a sweet way to elevate the taste of canned carrots. No longer will canned carrots linger at the back of your pantry. By cooking canned carrots along with other pantry staples like sugar, honey, or maple syrup, you can transform them into a delightful dessert. This hack makes a wonderful post-dinner dish that accentuates the sweet natural sugars of the carrots while still embodying that recognizable earthy, woody flavor.
Glazing canned carrots for a sweet finish
To elevate canned carrots, you will need to glaze them. Start by choosing a reputable canned carrot brand; there's a vast selection out there. Drain the carrots and put them to one side. Then in a heated skillet, melt butter and sugar together. Once this mixture is bubbling, add your canned carrots and cook until sticky and hot (2-3 minutes). Serve warm for an indulgent snack that's delicious and easy.
You can also get inventive and use honey or maple syrup instead of sugar, particularly if you want a different sweet flavor. If you have a little bourbon lying around, you can add a splash when you tip the carrots into the sugar and butter mixture. It will pair excellently with maple syrup, and the bourbon gives the carrots a slightly boozy edge. It's also easy to add different spices to the glaze; think cinnamon for an autumnal taste or cayenne pepper for a bit of heat. While you're at it, sprinkle a little salt over the glazed carrots when serving. You'll get this incredibly addictive salty and sweet flavor. Delicious.
Glazing other canned foods for better flavor
Glazing canned carrots is only the beginning. With this glazing technique, you can start making the most of all those canned wonders that you may have previously avoided. These ideas may even inspire you to can more items yourself at home. Imagine glazed canned sweet potato or yams — a delightful addition to any feast. Even glazing canned peaches or pineapple is equally delicious, particularly when they're served alongside a big scoop of vanilla ice cream.
If you lean more to the savory side, canned ham (which might sound unappealing) can be made simply dazzling with a big, fat, sticky glaze. You can even add a little root beer for a satisfying glazed ham. Try different ways to glaze by using an air fryer, microwave, or oven. This is a great way to experiment with how each manipulates the texture of the canned product too. It doesn't take much to transform canned carrots into a beautiful, comforting dessert with the effortless addition of sugar. Surprisingly, it may open your eyes to the endless opportunities of canned products and their capabilities.