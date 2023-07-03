The Sweet Way To Make Canned Carrots Taste Far Better

You may be familiar with a certain carrot myth that tells of a particular orange vegetable that can help you see in the dark. Fantasies aside, carrots are extremely nutritious, offering high levels of vitamin A, fiber, and antioxidants. The only downside to these sweet roots is that it can be time-consuming to prepare them — peeling is tedious. Enter canned carrots. These convenient cans are brilliant for adding a vibrant nutritional boost to soups, Sunday lunches, or merely as a side. However, they are notorious for tasting slightly funky.

Never fear: There is a sweet way to elevate the taste of canned carrots. No longer will canned carrots linger at the back of your pantry. By cooking canned carrots along with other pantry staples like sugar, honey, or maple syrup, you can transform them into a delightful dessert. This hack makes a wonderful post-dinner dish that accentuates the sweet natural sugars of the carrots while still embodying that recognizable earthy, woody flavor.