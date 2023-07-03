The 22 Best Barbecue Joints In Nashville, 2023

For most people, the words "Nashville" and "barbecue" go hand-in-hand. Barbecue is not just a cherished cuisine in Music City, but also an important part of the city's history. Three distinct cultures in the South came together to create what we now consider modern barbecue: Southeastern Indian, West African, and West European.

In the current era, you can find barbecue on just about any block in Nashville. Some places feature the famous Memphis-style barbecue, which focuses on pork shoulders and ribs, as well as pulled pork sandwiches. A few spots — like Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint — embrace the West Tennessee tradition of whole-hog barbecue, which developed out of historically rural communities in the region.

Many of the menus feature other styles of barbecue, such as the beloved Texas-style barbecue, where the meat is slow-cooked after being seasoned with salt and pepper, and is usually served sauceless. Whatever your preference, Nashville not only does it all, but some would say these restaurants do it better than anywhere else in the country. Whatever your barbecue desires, these Nashville barbecue superstars are sure to satisfy with finger-licking goodness.